Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian’s Romance Escalates Ahead of Japanese Grand Prix as F1 Star Bonds With Her Children in Tokyo

Hamilton and Kardashian have reportedly reached a new stage amid their budding romance.

Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton has joined Kim Kardashian and her children for a spring-break family vacation in Tokyo, further fueling speculation about the pair’s budding romance just days before the Japanese Grand Prix.

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Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian spotted together in Tokyo | X/@LH44Fanpage8

Lewis Hamilton, Kim Kardashian, and Khloe Kardashian spotted together in Tokyo | X/@LH44Fanpage8

The 41-year-old Ferrari driver was spotted in the Japanese capital over the weekend alongside the 45-year-old SKIMS founder, her three younger children — Saint, 10, Chicago, 9, and Psalm, 6; and her sister Khloé Kardashian with her own kids, True, 7, and Tatum, 3, a source confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE.

Kim Kardashian and her four children | Instagram

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The trip marks the latest chapter in a relationship that has been quietly building since early 2026. Kardashian shares all four of her children, including North, 12, with ex-husband Kanye West.

What's the gossip?

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian are reportedly dating | Getty

A source close to the pair told the aformentioned publication that Hamilton is “just an easygoing guy with great energy.”

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The insider added, “Her family likes him and Kim’s very into him. They are both busy with their careers, but see each other as much as possible. It’s more than just a casual connection. It takes a lot to capture Kim’s interest and she’s definitely intrigued.”

The Tokyo getaway follows a string of recent outings that have intensified dating rumours.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton pose at the WSJ. Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards | Shutterstock

In early February, the pair reportedly enjoyed a romantic meetup in Paris after arriving on a private jet. The same month, they also made their first public appearance side-by-side at Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8 in California.

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Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian attend Super Bowl LX together

Weeks later, in early March, they were spotted strolling together at Lake Powell in Arizona, where each later shared similar faceless sunset photos on social media.

On March 16, Hamilton publicly showed his interest when he left a single heart-eyes emoji on Kardashian’s Instagram post featuring photos and clips from the March 15 Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian

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Lewis Hamilton | Getty

Sources have described a genuine comfort level between the longtime acquaintances. “There’s a comfort level there, because they’ve known each other for years,” one insider said after the Super Bowl sighting.

“Kim’s gone on dates and met people over the years, but Lewis is the first guy she’s really into in a long time. She always liked him. She’s excited about their romantic connection.”

Kim Kardashian | Getty

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Another source added that Kardashian is just taking things moment by moment and seeing where it goes, noting that Hamilton makes her “feel safe, and she genuinely enjoys spending time with him.”

Lewis Hamilton | Credit: IMAGO

Hamilton is currently in Japan ahead of the 2026 Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka Circuit, where practice sessions begin Thursday and the race is scheduled for Sunday, March 29.

The Tokyo vacation appears to be a low-key family break squeezed into his pre-race schedule.

Neither Kardashian nor Hamilton has publicly addressed the relationship, but the repeated joint appearances and family inclusion have led many to view the connection as more serious than a fleeting flirtation.

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