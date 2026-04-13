Man United vs Leeds Utd: Peacocks secure historic victory against well-rested Red Devils

Manchester United's first match in three weeks ended in defeat to Leeds United at Old Trafford.

Leeds United secured their first-ever Premier League victory against bitter rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford thanks to a remarkable first-half performance.

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Early exits from domestic competitions and lack of European commitments meant that the Red Devils last played on March 20, before the international break, a 2-2 draw at the Vitality Stadium against Bournemouth.

Their fans have waited with bated breath for three weeks to watch Michael Carrick's side hit the pitch again, and that excitement was dashed inside five minutes when Noah Okafor opened the scoring.

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The Switzerland international of Nigerian descent scored again before the half-hour mark to ensure his side returned to the dressing room with a two-goal cushion.

The Red Devils roared out the gate in the second-half but were soon handicapped by a Lisandro Martinez sending off. Still, they managed to pull one back through the departing Casemiro.

Key match details

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Despite sitting comfortably in third place in the Premier League table and boasting a formidable recent home record, Manchester United struggled to find their usual attacking rhythm from the opening whistle.