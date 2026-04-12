Casemiro reveals what he will miss most about Manchester United

With an exit already agreed, Casemiro reveals what he will miss the most about Manchester United

Casemiro has opened up on his emotional connection to Manchester United as he prepares to leave the club at the end of the season.

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The veteran midfielder made it clear that while his time at Old Trafford is coming to an end, the memories will stay with him forever.

Casemiro reveals what he will miss about Old Trafford

Speaking during a Q&A with supporters, Casemiro did not hesitate when asked what he would miss the most.

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“The fans, 100 per cent the fans,” he said. “The affection they have for the club is what I will miss most.”

The Brazilian highlighted the unwavering support of United’s faithful, noting how they continue to back the team regardless of results. “Next game, they will be there supporting the players and the club,” he added, emphasizing the deep bond between supporters and the team.

His connection with the fans has been evident in recent weeks, especially after chants of “one more year” rang out following a win over Aston Villa, as supporters pleaded for him to stay.

Emotional farewell after late resurgence

Casemiro will leave United as a free agent when his contract expires in June, bringing an end to a four-year spell at the club. Reflecting on his journey, he admitted the experience has left a lasting mark on him.

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“I will carry Manchester United with me throughout my entire life,” he said, recalling the passion he felt from his very first appearance at Old Trafford.

His departure comes on the back of a strong resurgence, having rediscovered top form after a difficult second season. The midfielder has become a key figure again, contributing both defensively and offensively, including an impressive return of goals from set-pieces.