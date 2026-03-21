Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
Bournemouth 2-2 Man United: Maguire red card and two penalties gift — Frustrated Fernandes fumes
Interim boss Michael Carrick and his Manchester United did not lose at the Vitality Stadium on Friday night, but they did not win either and right now, that difference matters enormously.
Bruno Fernandes scored, created, captained, and still walked away with one point when three were there for the taking.
Twice United led, twice they gave it back, and when Harry Maguire was sent off in the 78th minute, a teenage substitute named Junior Kroupi stepped up and buried the penalty like a man who has been taking them for years.
A fixture that never disappoints 👏— Premier League (@premierleague) March 20, 2026
Another classic between @afcbournemouth and @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/Wqlufet6z8
Bournemouth vs Man United
The Maguire red card was the turning point nobody in a United shirt wanted, especially after Amad was earlier denied a penalty before Bournemouth’s first equaliser of the night.
With ten men and a one-goal lead to protect for twelve minutes, United's defensive fragility, already tested by injuries to Matthijs De Ligt and Lisandro Martinez, was brutally exposed. Bournemouth, unbeaten in ten, had found their lifeline. Kroupi made sure they took it.
"Disappointed, we wanted the result. We were in front two times, we gave it away. We got a point - not everything is negative from today."- Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United captain told the Premier League after the game.
Despite a controversial end and result, United remain third with 55 points, their Champions League place still intact.
There could have been even more goals at the Vitality were it not for Djordje Petrovic 🧤 pic.twitter.com/6bsZTZBc8Z— Premier League (@premierleague) March 21, 2026
But with Maguire suspended, De Ligt and Martinez injured, and the Carabao Cup final between Arsenal and Manchester City on Sunday reshaping the top four conversation, this is a dropped two points that could hurt before the season ends.
Fernandes did everything a captain could do. He scored, he created, he led. United still gave it away. That is the story of this Manchester United season in one Friday night in Bournemouth.