Bournemouth vs Man United: Red Devils suffer setback in UCL qualification chase as Cherries hold Carrick's team to a draw

Manchester United failed to extend their lead in the Premier League table as they played a draw against Bournemouth.

The Red Devils have been in fine form since the appointment of Michael Carrick, which has pushed them to third on the league table.

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They head into this game following a 3-1 win over Aston Villa, who are also in the hunt for a Champions League spot, last weekend.

However, having gotten a chance to extend their lead over Liverpool, Chelsea and Aston Villa, they were held to a 2-2 draw by Bournemouth.

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As it happened

Alejandro Jiménez and Armine Adli started for Bournemouth as Junior Kroupi dropped to the bench, while Manchester United manager Michael Carrick named an unchanged XI for the trip to the Cherries.

The first half saw several chances created by both teams, but they could not convert, with the players going into the break goalless.

Man United struggled to hold on to possession in the first 10 minutes of the second half, with Bournemouth dominating.

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However, the Cherries handed Man United a chance to take the lead from the penalty spot, which Bruno Fernandes converted.

Maguire sent off by the referee || Imago

With the Red Devils looking comfortable after scoring, the home team pushed forward and got the equaliser from Ryan Christie's strike from inside the box after Man United had a penalty shout.

A few minutes later, Man United took the lead from another corner kick, which James Hill headed into his own net.

The game turned on its head after Harry Maguire was sent off for a last-man foul and a penalty was awarded to the host. Junior Kroupi then converted to make it 2-2.

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