‘You are not getting worse than South Africa’ — Man United legend slams 2010 World Cup as worst ever

The 2010 World Cup in South Africa has been labelled the worst of all time by a former England international and Manchester United legend

Wayne Rooney has sparked fresh debate after branding the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa as the worst in the tournament’s history.

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The former Manchester United star’s blunt remarks have divided opinion among fans and reignited discussions about the legacy of Africa’s first World Cup.

Rooney criticises atmosphere and experience in South Africa

Speaking on The Overlap, Rooney did not hold back in his assessment of the tournament’s atmosphere. The former England captain claimed the competition lacked the energy and excitement typically associated with the World Cup.

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“You are not getting worse than South Africa [in 2010],” Rooney said. “We were travelling to the first game and it’s pitch black, there’s no fans, nothing. It just didn’t feel like a World Cup.”

Wayne Rooney stating there will be never be a worse World Cup than South Africa in 2010 when speaking about the upcoming World Cup…



[@WeAreTheOverlap] pic.twitter.com/6VUlsCq51H — george (@StokeyyG2) March 19, 2026

His comments focused largely on the overall experience rather than on-field action, suggesting that the environment surrounding matches failed to meet expectations for a global event of such magnitude.

Rooney’s criticism has since stirred controversy, with many questioning his view of a tournament that was widely celebrated across the continent.

Mixed legacy of South Africa 2010

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Despite Rooney’s remarks, the 2010 World Cup remains iconic for many football fans around the world. The tournament was historic as the first to be hosted on African soil, marking a significant milestone for global football.

Memorable elements such as the constant buzz of vuvuzelas and the globally recognised anthem Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) by Shakira helped define the event’s unique identity.

On the pitch, Rooney’s England side endured a disappointing campaign, crashing out in the Round of 16 after a heavy defeat to Germany national football team.