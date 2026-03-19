Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
‘You are not getting worse than South Africa’ — Man United legend slams 2010 World Cup as worst ever
Wayne Rooney has sparked fresh debate after branding the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa as the worst in the tournament’s history.
The former Manchester United star’s blunt remarks have divided opinion among fans and reignited discussions about the legacy of Africa’s first World Cup.
Rooney criticises atmosphere and experience in South Africa
Speaking on The Overlap, Rooney did not hold back in his assessment of the tournament’s atmosphere. The former England captain claimed the competition lacked the energy and excitement typically associated with the World Cup.
“You are not getting worse than South Africa [in 2010],” Rooney said. “We were travelling to the first game and it’s pitch black, there’s no fans, nothing. It just didn’t feel like a World Cup.”
Wayne Rooney stating there will be never be a worse World Cup than South Africa in 2010 when speaking about the upcoming World Cup…— george (@StokeyyG2) March 19, 2026
[@WeAreTheOverlap] pic.twitter.com/6VUlsCq51H
His comments focused largely on the overall experience rather than on-field action, suggesting that the environment surrounding matches failed to meet expectations for a global event of such magnitude.
Rooney’s criticism has since stirred controversy, with many questioning his view of a tournament that was widely celebrated across the continent.
Mixed legacy of South Africa 2010
Despite Rooney’s remarks, the 2010 World Cup remains iconic for many football fans around the world. The tournament was historic as the first to be hosted on African soil, marking a significant milestone for global football.
Memorable elements such as the constant buzz of vuvuzelas and the globally recognised anthem Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) by Shakira helped define the event’s unique identity.
On the pitch, Rooney’s England side endured a disappointing campaign, crashing out in the Round of 16 after a heavy defeat to Germany national football team.
Looking ahead, England will aim for a stronger showing at the next tournament, where they are set to face Croatia national football team, Ghana national football team and Panama national football team in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup.