Chelsea vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips: Bumbling Blues To Battle Red Devils In Race For Champions League Football

Two teams with designs on Champions League football next season square off Saturday as Chelsea welcome Manchester United to Stamford Bridge.

Manchester United’s 2-1 defeat to Leeds on Monday night could be a huge moment in Michael Carrick’s interim reign.

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After an almost perfect start to life in the job, Carrick’s side have now lost two of their last four games. Defeat at Stamford Bridge would move Chelsea to just four points off United.

For Liam Rosenior, though, the stakes are higher.

Chelsea have lost their last three Premier League matches, all to nil. Only once this century have they lost four in a row in the competition, in April/May 2023 under Frank Lampard.

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In fact, although it is highly unlikely that quite so many results will go against them this weekend, it is possible that by the end of the weekend, Chelsea will be as low as 10th in the table. Rosenior will be desperate to stop the slide.

Liam Rosenior is under serious pressure

Manchester United haven’t lost back-to-back Premier League games this season. However, a Chelsea win would blow the Champions League race wide open.

Selection Market Best Odds Confidence Primary tip Chelsea and Manchester United to draw 3.78 Medium Value bet Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals 1.51 High Player prop Bruno Fernandes to assist 1+ goals 3.25 High

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*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Chelsea and Manchester United to draw

Chelsea go into this game aware that defeat could see them plummet down the Premier League table. They desperately need a reaction if they’re to get their hopes of Champions League qualification back on track.

As for Manchester United, they have Aston Villa and Liverpool close behind them in the race for third.

It was an action-packed affair when these two met back in September, with United claiming a 2-1 victory at Old Trafford. The hosts will be out for revenge this time around, but neither side is a clear favourite.

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We can see the two cancelling each other out as they take to the field at Stamford Bridge.

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals

You have to go back to mid-January for Chelsea’s last clean sheet in the league. Manchester United have only managed three in 2026. Both sides have struggled defensively, but they will fancy their chances at the other end.

Neither side is short of attacking options, even if the Blues have struggled for goals lately.

Given that both teams are desperate for a result, backing both to score at 1.51 odds looks like good value.

Bruno Fernandes to assist 1+ goals

No other PL player has got close to setting up as many goals as Bruno Fernandes has for Manchester United this season, as he registered another assist against Leeds, even in defeat.

The Portuguese midfielder has 17 assists up to now, and his nearest counterpart has just 10. There have only been four league games in 2026 that he’s played in and not created a goal.

Since his return from injury in January, just two games have passed without him scoring or assisting a goal for his club.

Chelsea will be very wary of the threat the 31-year-old poses. Knowing the threat and stopping him, however, are two very different things.

That’s why we’re backing him to add his 18th assist of the campaign this weekend.

Predicted Lineups

Chelsea: (4-2-3-1)

Sánchez; Gusto, Fofana, Hato, Cucurella; Caicedo, Santos; Palmer, Fernández, Estevão; J Pedro

Manchester United: (4-2-3-1)

Lammens; Dalot, Yoro, Heaven, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Diallo, Fernandes, Cunha; Mbeumo

Team News – Chelsea

Levi Colwill (ACL) and Trevoh Chalobah (ankle) are both back in Chelsea training as they continue their recoveries. Elsewhere, Reece James remains sidelined along with Jamie Gittens and Filip Jorgensen.

After serving a two-game club suspension for comments made over his Chelsea future, Enzo Fernandez is available to return this weekend.

Team News – Manchester United

Kobbie Mainoo should return to the side after he missed the Leeds match with a knock, but Matthijs de Ligt remains sidelined with the same mysterious lower back injury that has kept him out since November.