Blow for Man Utd: Injury crisis leaves Carrick with ONE fit Centre-back for Chelsea clash

Manchester United are set to be without four of their five senior defenders ahead of this weekend's clash against Chelsea.

Manchester United defender Leny Yoro is set to miss Saturday’s meeting with Chelsea after sustaining an injury in training.

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Heading into the Chelsea game, Michael Carrick is dealing with a full-blown defensive crisis.

Leny Yoro adds to Man Utd's defensive crisis ahead of Chelsea clash

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The Red Devils are looking to get back to winning ways after suffering a 2-1 loss to Leeds earlier in the week, but Carrick will have to do it without the services of Harry Maguire or Lisandro Martinez.

Maguire, who missed the meeting with Leeds due to the red card he picked up against Bournemouth, saw his ban extended by an additional game by the FA.

🚨 BREAKING: Leny Yoro is believed to have picked up an injury and has not travelled with the United squad to London. Manchester United are now set to be without four of their five centre-backs for the trip to Chelsea, according to Samuel Luckhurst.



Kobbie Mainoo HAS travelled. pic.twitter.com/8bPWstJvCD — Sam C (@SamC_reports) April 17, 2026

Martinez was also given his marching orders against Leeds for ‘violent conduct’ after he was judged to have pulled Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s hair while the pair were contesting an aerial duel.

With Maguire and Martinez unavailable, it appeared Carrick had no choice but to deploy a centre-back pairing of Yoro and Ayden Heaven.

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However, according to reports, Yoro has sustained an injury and has not travelled with the Manchester United squad to London

Yoro has made 29 Premier League appearances this term, helping United keep three clean sheets in that period.

Meanwhile, Kobbie Mainoo has travelled with his teammates to the capital after missing the Leeds game with a small injury sustained in training.