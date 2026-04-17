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Caicedo pledges future to Chelsea amid Enzo Fernandez exit rumours

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 15:20 - 17 April 2026
Moises Caicedo has committed his long-term future to Chelsea by signing a lucrative new contract until 2033.
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Moises Caicedo has extended his Chelsea contract until 2033, as he sets his sights on becoming a club legend.

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The Ecuador international has established himself as a world-class midfielder since moving to west London from Brighton in 2023, helping win the Club World Cup and Conference League.

Caicedo signs new Chelsea contract

Caicedo’s decision to sign provides a significant boost for Chelsea at a time when uncertainty surrounds his midfield partner.

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Enzo Fernandez has faced growing speculation about his future following his recent public comments after the Champions League exit to Paris Saint-Germain and reports of interest from clubs abroad.

While Fernandez’s position at Stamford Bridge continues to generate debate, Caicedo has shown clear loyalty by pledging his future to the project.

The Ecuador international has developed into a reliable defensive anchor with strong box-to-box qualities, earning praise for his work rate and tactical discipline this season.

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The move forms part of Chelsea’s strategy to secure key players with fresh deals, following captain Reece James’ recent extension

Caicedo said, “I am so happy to have extended my contract at Chelsea. I believe in this team, this club, and I know we’re going in the right direction. We’ve only just begun together.

“There is still a lot more to achieve, and I’m very hungry to keep improving every day. I want to win more trophies with Chelsea and give everything for this club and for the fans.

“We have enjoyed some great times together already and my dream is to become a Chelsea legend, and I will work as hard as possible to make that happen.”

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