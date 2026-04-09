LaLiga Retro: Nigeria Super Eagles quartet to debut historic throwback kits in matchday of legends
The past is meeting the present in Spanish football this weekend, and Nigeria’s finest are right at the heart of the celebration.
Ademola Lookman, fresh off his historic exploits for Atletico Madrid, leads a powerful Super Eagles contingent into LALIGA’s first-ever Retro Matchday scheduled for April 10th to 13th.
This pioneering initiative, titled "42 legacies, 42 ways to win," will see the league’s biggest stars trade their modern threads for historic throwback kits.
Joining Lookman in this nostalgic journey are Sevilla’s dynamic duo of Akor Adams and Chidera Ejuke, alongside Valencia’s Umar Sadiq.
Eagles stars to feature in LaLiga retro
For the Nigerian audience, seeing four of their most prominent ambassadors draped in the iconic colours of Spanish football’s golden eras provides a unique bridge between the Super Eagles' current dominance and the famous history of their respective clubs.
LALIGA is not just changing the shirts; they are changing the entire viewing experience. Fans tuning in from Lagos to Madrid will see a broadcast transformed.
The scoreboards, transitions, and graphics will mimic the visual language of the 1980s and 90s.
Even the official match ball, developed by PUMA, has been redesigned with a vintage aesthetic to ensure the "living legacy" theme is felt with every touch on the pitch.
𝐸𝑙 '𝐹𝑙𝑎𝑐𝑜'. 🪄— LALIGA (@LaLiga) April 9, 2026
LALIGARETRO | 42LEGADOSLALIGA pic.twitter.com/g7AEOZohQk
This is a masterclass in sports marketing, but for the players, the stakes remain very real. While the kits might look like they belong in a museum, the points on offer are vital for the final stretch of the season.
Lookman’s Atletico and Sadiq’s Valencia are in the thick of European qualification battles, and doing so in kits that honour the legends before them adds a layer of responsibility.
By integrating sponsors like EA SPORTS and Microsoft into this "Retro" ecosystem, LALIGA is proving that it can respect its history while leading the charge in modern audiovisual innovation.
For the Super Eagles quartet, this weekend is more than just a round of football. It is an opportunity to cement their own names into the very legacies these kits represent.
Scorebox: LALIGA Retro Matchday
Dates: April 10 – 13, 2026
Featured Nigerians: Lookman (ATL), Adams (SEV), Ejuke (SEV), Sadiq (VAL)
Theme: "A Living Legacy"