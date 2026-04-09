'Brilliant free-kick' — Lookman hails teammate after Atleti win over Barca
Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman has praised his team's resilience after a well-deserved 2-0 win over Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night.
Lookman, who was substituted after 60 minutes, played a key role in helping Diego Simeone’s side maintain a compact shape and pose a constant threat on the counter.
Atlético’s disciplined performance saw them keep a clean sheet against a Barcelona team that enjoyed the lion’s share of possession.
Lookman praises Atleti teammates after Barca win
In his post-match interview with TNT Sports, Lookman highlighted the significance of the result, particularly the defensive resilience shown away from home.
“It was a good result, the performance of the team, especially not to concede here.It shows the work everyone’s been doing and the togetherness,”
The breakthrough came just before half-time after Barcelona were reduced to ten men following Pau Cubarsí’s red card. Julián Álvarez capitalised with a brilliant free-kick to give Atlético the lead.
Alexander Sørloth, who came on for Lookman, then added a well-timed second goal in the second half as Barcelona pushed forward in search of an equaliser.
Lookman acknowledged the importance of those decisive moments:
“If you say so. You know especially scoring after they had a man sent off, that was key as well.
"Brilliant free-kick from Julián (Álvarez) and also the timing of Alex’s (Alexander Sørloth) goal in the second half was also good.”
Lookman will be keen to leave his mark on the tie when both teams meet at the Wanda Metropolitano next Tuesday.