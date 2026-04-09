Advertisement

'Brilliant free-kick' — Lookman hails teammate after Atleti win over Barca

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 12:47 - 09 April 2026
Ademola Lookman was full of praise for Atlético Madrid’s collective effort after their commanding 2-0 victory against Barcelona in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final at the Camp Nou.
Advertisement

Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman has praised his team's resilience after a well-deserved 2-0 win over Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night.

Advertisement

Lookman, who was substituted after 60 minutes, played a key role in helping Diego Simeone’s side maintain a compact shape and pose a constant threat on the counter.

Atlético’s disciplined performance saw them keep a clean sheet against a Barcelona team that enjoyed the lion’s share of possession.

Advertisement

Lookman praises Atleti teammates after Barca win

In his post-match interview with TNT Sports, Lookman highlighted the significance of the result, particularly the defensive resilience shown away from home.

“It was a good result, the performance of the team, especially not to concede here.It shows the work everyone’s been doing and the togetherness,”

The breakthrough came just before half-time after Barcelona were reduced to ten men following Pau Cubarsí’s red card. Julián Álvarez capitalised with a brilliant free-kick to give Atlético the lead.

Advertisement

Alexander Sørloth, who came on for Lookman, then added a well-timed second goal in the second half as Barcelona pushed forward in search of an equaliser.

Lookman acknowledged the importance of those decisive moments:

“If you say so. You know especially scoring after they had a man sent off, that was key as well.

Advertisement

"Brilliant free-kick from Julián (Álvarez) and also the timing of Alex’s (Alexander Sørloth) goal in the second half was also good.”

Lookman will be keen to leave his mark on the tie when both teams meet at the Wanda Metropolitano next Tuesday.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Liverpool manager Arne Slot || Imago
Match Previews
09.04.2026
Liverpool vs Fulham preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head
Arsenal vs Bournemouth clash in the Premier League
Match Previews
09.04.2026
Arsenal vs Bournemouth preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head
LaLiga Retro: Nigeria Super Eagles quartet to debut historic throwback kits in matchday of legends
Football
09.04.2026
LaLiga Retro: Nigeria Super Eagles quartet to debut historic throwback kits in matchday of legends
Atletico boss Simeone snubs Arsenal, names 3 best teams in UCL this season
Football
09.04.2026
Atletico boss Simeone snubs Arsenal, names 3 best teams in UCL this season
Betway vs 1xBet Nigeria: Which Betting Platform is Better in 2026?
Betting
09.04.2026
Betway vs 1xBet Nigeria: Which Betting Platform is Better in 2026?
Spurs forward Mohammed Kudus out for three months
Football
09.04.2026
Blow for Ghana: Spurs forward Mohammed Kudus out for three months