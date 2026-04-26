Ex-Eagles star Eze surpasses Bruno Fernandes, De Bruyne to top key Premier League stat

Arsenal's Eberechi Eze has proven himself to be a master in one key aspect as far as the Premier League is concerned

Nigerian-born midfielder star Eberechi Eze has underlined his reputation as one of the Premier League’s most dangerous shooters by topping a remarkable attacking statistic.

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The Arsenal midfielder now leads the division for goals scored from outside the box over the last three seasons.

Eze leads Premier League in long-range goals

New data shows that since the start of the 2022/23 campaign, Eze has scored 10 Premier League goals from outside the penalty area, more than any other player in the competition.

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That puts the former Crystal Palace talisman ahead of some of the league’s most celebrated technicians, including Phil Foden and Bruno Fernandes, who both sit on nine, while Kevin De Bruyne trails with seven.

The figures further cement Eze’s growing reputation as one of England’s elite ball-strikers, particularly when afforded even the slightest space around the box.

Arsenal switch has not slowed his momentum

After leaving Crystal Palace as a club icon following their historic FA Cup triumph in 2025, Eze has adapted instantly to life at Arsenal.

Rather than struggling with the step up, the attacking midfielder has carried his sharp finishing into Mikel Arteta’s title-chasing side and continued delivering decisive moments as he did in the 1-0 win over Newcastle.

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Eze’s seamless transition suggests the move to North London has only amplified his profile rather than altered his game.