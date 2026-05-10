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PSG boost Osimhen to Barcelona chances

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 17:44 - 10 May 2026
PSG transfer move has opened up possibilities for Super Eagles' Victor Osimhen.
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Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly developed a serious, aggressive intent to acquire Julián Álvarez this upcoming summer, a massive development that threatens Barcelona’s primary transfer strategy. 

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The Catalan giants had already identified the 26-year-old forward as their top priority for the impending window and have actively initiated contact with his representatives. 

PSG complicate Barcelona’s plans

According to reports, Barcelona’s ability to finalise the deal is now in jeopardy due to Atlético Madrid’s rigid stance; the Spanish capital club, which acquired the Argentine from Manchester City in August 2024 for an initial €75 million plus €20 million in add-ons, are only willing to sanction a sale if presented with a truly ridiculous, astronomical financial offer. 

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PSG’s reported plan to go all out for the 2022 World Cup winner could exploit Barcelona's well-documented economic constraints, as the French club's state-backed wealth makes it virtually impossible for Joan Laporta's administration to compete in a drawn-out bidding war.

The pivot to Osimhen

Consequently, the Blaugrana have fully prepared a contingency plan: Nigerian international Victor Osimhen. 

Should the Álvarez pursuit collapse under the financial weight of PSG's involvement, the Blaugrana are expected to immediately shift their focus to securing the 27-year-old striker as their main offensive reinforcement

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Osimhen presents a quality alternative for the Catalan giants, having just successfully secured his second consecutive domestic championship with Galatasaray. 

However, the powerful forward, who also famously spearheaded Napoli to the 2022/23 Serie A title, does not necessarily represent a cheaper financial target for Barcelona, as Galatasaray are also holding out for a sizable fee.

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