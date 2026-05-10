Report: Real Madrid players want change in captaincy

Real Madrid players reportedly want a change in the dressing room leadership.

Real Madrid players are reportedly urging the club hierarchy to overhaul their traditional captaincy structure, demanding a transition from their seniority-based rule to a democratic squad vote.

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Los Blancos players want democracy

According to reports from Diario AS, the dressing room is dissatisfied with the current system, which dictates that the longest-serving player automatically inherits the armband regardless of their actual leadership capabilities.

This push for a voting system is reportedly aimed at blocking current vice-captain Federico Valverde from automatically taking over the primary leadership role.

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With current skipper Dani Carvajal having lost his starting spot under manager Álvaro Arbeloa and rumoured to be departing the Santiago Bernabéu this summer, Valverde is officially next in line.

Fede Valverde. Photo. Imago

However, the squad reportedly feels the Uruguayan midfielder has completely lost the respect of his peers and is unfit to lead.

​The Valdebebas brawl

The dressing room opposition against Valverde is underscored by his recent training ground altercation with teammate Aurélien Tchouaméni.

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