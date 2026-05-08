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Aguero mentions what MUST happen for Barcelona to land Julian Alvarez

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 11:26 - 08 May 2026
Julian Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann celebrating a goal for Atletico Madrid || Image credit: Imago
Julian Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann celebrating a goal for Atletico Madrid || Image credit: Imago
Former Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero discussed the club's interest in Julian Alvarez.
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Former Manchester City striker Sergio Agüero has endorsed Julián Álvarez as an ideal acquisition for Barcelona amidst ongoing transfer speculation linking him with a move to the Catalan giants; however, he insists the player must feel comfortable. 

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What Aguero said 

Agüero, who briefly represented Barcelona in 2021 before a heart condition forced his early retirement, stated, "Julian would be a good signing for any team today. For Barca, obviously everything depends on whether he feels comfortable. 

“There is the player side and the club side. If things go well he’ll be a champion of the Champions League one day." 

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This ringing endorsement comes as Barcelona intently targets the 26-year-old Atlético Madrid forward to spearhead their attack next season

Sergio Aguero
Sergio Aguero won five Premier League titles at Manchester City (Credit: Imago)

However, extracting Álvarez from the Spanish capital will be incredibly complex; Atlético Madrid’s hierarchy maintains rigid stance on retaining their prized asset, and given they acquired him from Manchester City in the summer of 2024 for an initial €75 million plus €20 million in add-ons, they are expected to demand a staggering fee well in excess of €100 million to even consider sanctioning a domestic sale.

Alvarez scores winning goal || Imago
Alvarez scores winning goal || Imago

Money: the limiting factor

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The astronomical asking price presents a potentially insurmountable hurdle given Barcelona's well-documented financial constraints, complicating their ability to engage in the deal amidst rival interest from other elite European clubs. 

The pursuit of Álvarez carries a sense of symmetry; much like Agüero, who lifted the 2009/10 Europa League with Atlético Madrid before eventually winning five Premier League crowns in Manchester, Álvarez is a dynamic, diminutive Argentine forward who has both Manchester City and Diego Simeone's Atleti. 

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