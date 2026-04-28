Yes, they want him — Atletico boss Simeone confirms Arsenal interest in star player

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has confirmed Arsenal are interested in signing one of the club's best players.

Diego Simeone has confirmed reports that Arsenal are among the clubs interested in signing Julian Alvarez ahead of the summer transfer window.

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The Atletico boss addressed the speculation directly ahead of their Champions League semi-final first leg against Premier League leaders Arsenal at the Metropolitano, acknowledging that interest in Alvarez from Europe's elite is entirely expected.

Diego Simeone speaks on Alvarez to Arsenal

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"I just suppose it is normal. He is an extraordinary player.

"There is interest from Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, and other teams. But it is nothing we are concerned about."

It is easy to see why the queue is forming. Alvarez, who joined Atletico from Manchester City in 2024, has been one of European football's most consistent performers since his move to the Spanish capital, scoring 48 goals in 104 appearances for the club.

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At 25, he is in the prime of his career and shows no signs of slowing down.

Yet for all the noise surrounding his future, Alvarez himself is said to favour staying in Spain.

While Atletico would be his preferred destination, Barcelona have emerged as the most serious Spanish alternative, with the forward apparently reluctant to return to England.