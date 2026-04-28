Super Falcons to discover 2028 Olympic qualifier opponents on Wednesday

Super Falcons will learn their opponents for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic qualifiers as CAF set to hold draws in Cairo.

The Nigerian women's national football team will this week discover their path to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games as the Confederation of African Football prepares to conduct the official draw for the African women’s football qualifiers.

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CAF confirmed that the ceremony will take place on Wednesday at its headquarters in Cairo, with proceedings scheduled to begin at 12:00 PM local time.

The draw will be streamed live on CAF TV, allowing fans across the continent to follow the process in real time.

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Race for Olympic Qualification Begins

A total of 35 national teams have entered the qualification series, setting the stage for a highly competitive campaign.

The qualifiers will be played over five rounds, with only two teams eventually securing Africa’s tickets to the women’s football tournament at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

Nigeria, Africa’s most successful women’s football nation, will be aiming to maintain its strong presence on the global stage.

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Traditional powerhouses such as Morocco, South Africa, Ghana, Cameroon, and Zambia are all in contention, alongside emerging teams eager to make their mark.

Other countries in the qualification race include Algeria, Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Central African Republic, Congo, Côte d’Ivoire, DR Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Mali, Senegal, Tanzania, Tunisia, and Zimbabwe, among others.

With the expanded pool of teams, the qualifiers are expected to deliver intense matchups and potential surprises across all rounds.

Falcons Eye Another Olympic Appearance

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Nigeria’s Super Falcons will be looking to build on their Olympic outing at the 2024 Summer Olympics, where they represented Africa alongside Zambia’s Copper Queens.

Super Falcons are now ranked 36th in the world . Image: Pooja X

Historically, the Falcons have been one of Africa’s most consistent performers in women’s football, and expectations will be high as they begin another qualification journey.