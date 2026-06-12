Former Senegal coach predicts Teranga Lions can match Morocco’s World Cup feat

Former Senegal coach believed the Teranga Lions have the quality to reach the semi-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Former Senegal head coach Alain Giresse has expressed strong belief in the Teranga Lions' ability to make a deep run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, insisting the West African nation has the quality to reach at least the semi-finals.

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Senegal's talisman Sadio Mané is one of the highest-paid footballers at the 2026 World Cup | IMAGO

The French tactician pointed to the historic achievement of Morocco at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as evidence that African football continues to close the gap on the traditional global powers.

Giresse backs Senegal for 2026 World Cup semi-final run

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Speaking in an interview with Wiw Sport, Giresse praised the steady development of African teams and suggested that the continent is moving closer to producing a World Cup finalist.

He said, "I think that from one World Cup to the next, Africa is moving forward and progressing. It was Morocco that reached the semi-finals in the last edition in Qatar."

With the 2026 World Cup featuring an expanded format and a record number of African representatives, Giresse believes the chances of seeing more African nations advance deep into the competition have significantly improved.

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"With ten qualified countries, the possibility of taking even more nations to the semi-finals exists; we have to take it one step at a time," he explained.

The former coach remains convinced that Senegal possesses the talent, experience, and structure required to challenge the world's elite teams.