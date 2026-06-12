“What Kind of World Cup Is This?” — Football Fans React Furiously to Senegal Supporters Being DENIED Entry Into the U.S.

Outrage has erupted on social media after reports claimed Senegalese supporters have been banned from entering the United States for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, is facing mounting criticism just days into the tournament as visa restrictions and entry denials have left fans from participating nations, most notably Senegal and Ivory Coast, unable to support their teams in person.

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Senegalese authorities confirmed to AFP that no official supporters' delegation will travel to the U.S. after visa applications were rejected.

Senegal national team at AFCON 2025 |IMAGO

Similarly, Ivory Coast’s national supporters’ committee has cancelled its planned trip, with president Julien Kouadio Adonis stating that the U.S. government “does not want to see supporters from certain countries, including Ivory Coast, on its soil.” Around 500 Ivorian fans are said to have been affected.

Ivory Coast fans cheer on The Elephants during a friendly match against France | Getty Images

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This marks the first major tournament without home fan delegations for these West African powerhouses, renowned for their vibrant, passionate support.

The restrictions fall under U.S. immigration policies, including elements of Presidential Proclamation 10998 and ongoing travel measures affecting nationals from select countries.

While players and key officials received exemptions, fans did not.

Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan was dropped by FIFA after being denied entry into the U.S | Image: Imago

The controversy has extended beyond supporters. Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan, who would have been the first from his country to officiate at a World Cup and was named Africa’s top male referee in 2025, was denied entry into the U.S. at Miami International Airport despite holding a valid visa and FIFA credentials. He was subsequently removed from the tournament roster.

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Fan reactions flood social media

Senegal national team|| Imago

Social media has erupted with outrage, with many fans calling it one of the most exclusionary World Cups in history.

One widely shared post captured the sentiment succinctly. Ghanaian football enthusiast @thatEsselguy quoted the announcement and wrote: “What kind of World Cup is this broooo.”

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What kind of World Cup is this broooo https://t.co/hiQtfMe4WJ — Essel (@thatEsselguy) June 12, 2026

Broader reactions on X highlighted concerns over fairness, with users pointing to the absence of vibrant African support cultures and questioning hosting decisions for a “World Cup” that feels inaccessible to much of the world. Some others straight up labelled the 2026 World Cup as the 'worst ever'.

See some other reactions from X here:

the worst World Cup ever https://t.co/25piLvQGhp — $teve 1nda🇲🇽 (@owolabiszn) June 12, 2026

This has to be the worst World Cup ever. https://t.co/UYWJzrSIi3 — Wizzy🏌️🇹🇷 (@Jaggodc) June 12, 2026

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WTFFFFF!!!!!!



this is the most DISGUISTING Sporting Even EVER!🤮🤮🤮 https://t.co/tmJvSVcJfz — 𝐏𝐒𝐆𝐈𝐍𝐓 (@PSGINT_) June 12, 2026

this is the worst world cup ever staged!! https://t.co/c51Q8RuGES — Faid.fig🎯 (@Phaaiid_) June 12, 2026

Except for the tournament itself, this has been the worst World Cup of all World Cups. https://t.co/s3yCSuOVdm — LERRY (@_AsiwajuLerry) June 12, 2026

Context of broader restrictions

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The issue is not isolated. Fans from countries including Iran and Haiti also face barriers under national security-focused travel policies. High visa refusal rates for certain African nationalities, combined with strict screening processes, have intensified the problem.

Although the U.S. waived a proposed $15,000 visa bond for some ticket-holders, core restrictions for post-December applicants from Senegal and Ivory Coast remained in place, as per BBC's report.

Senegal’s Lions of Teranga and Ivory Coast’s Elephants are now preparing for their matches with limited home-based support, relying primarily on diaspora communities already in North America.

The incidents have fuelled debate about whether sovereign border controls conflict with the tournament’s ideal as a truly inclusive global event.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has noted that visa decisions are ultimately the responsibility of the host country. As the tournament progresses, pressure is mounting on FIFA to consider accessibility and fan inclusion more heavily in future hosting decisions.

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