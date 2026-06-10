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Cameroonian striker tips Senegal to emerge as Africa’s best World Cup hope

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 20:18 - 10 June 2026
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Senegal national team at AFCON 2025 |IMAGO - Photo: IMAGO
Cameroonian striker Etta Eyong has backed Senegal to be Africa’s strongest team at the 2026 World Cup while admitting the Premier League is his dream destination.
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Cameroonian youngster Etta Eyong has thrown his weight behind Senegal as the African team most likely to go furthest at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, praising the Lions of Teranga for their quality, mentality and balance. 

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The Levante striker, who has already built a reputation for sharp football predictions, backed Senegal when asked which African side could make the deepest run in North America.

“I will play Senegal, I think Senegal can reach far because they have a nice team and great mentality,” Eyong said, making it clear he sees the West Africans as the continent’s strongest bet on the global stage.

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Senegal at 2026 World Cup

Senegal arrive at the tournament with real momentum after an unbeaten qualifying campaign and a squad that blends youthful energy with experienced leadership. 

Their opening match against France is already one of the standout fixtures of the group stage, not least because it echoes their famous 2002 World Cup shock when debutants Senegal stunned the reigning champions 1-0.

That history gives this team a powerful sense of possibility. Senegal are no longer outsiders hoping for a surprise; they are now viewed as one of Africa’s most complete teams, capable of mixing discipline, athleticism and big-game mentality against the world’s best. 

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For many observers, this campaign carries the feel of a defining moment for a generation of players who have been waiting to leave an even bigger mark on the World Cup.

Eyong’s comments also come at an interesting time in his own career. The Levante striker is attracting serious attention across Europe, with reports suggesting he is now prioritising a move to England. 

Senegal at AFCON 2025 AFCON || Imago
Senegal national team|| Imago

Two Premier League clubs are said to have made approaches, while there is also active interest from Turkey. Levante are believed to value him at more than €30 million, and the club had previously accepted an offer from CSKA, only for Eyong to reject the move.

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The Cameroonian forward has also made no secret of his admiration for the Premier League. Speaking in an exclusive interview arranged by LaLiga, he described it as a dream destination.

Karl Etta Eyong scored the only goal of the game || X
Karl Etta Eyong

“It will be a dream if I played there,” he said. “The way that the competition is played is very good. I like the competition, the way they play, it’s very intensive and more of duels there. You have to go and fight for the ball, you have to do everything.”

For now, Eyong’s praise for Senegal adds another interesting angle to the conversation around Africa’s World Cup hopes. And if his prediction proves correct, as his Pape Gueye's LaLiga MVP win, the Lions of Teranga may once again become the continent’s team to watch. 

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Senegal Karl Etta Eyong Cameroon Levante LaLiga World Cup France
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