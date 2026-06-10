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Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey picks favourite to win 2026 World Cup

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:43 - 10 June 2026
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Calvin Bassey picks favourite to win 2026 World Cup
Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey has tipped France to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup, favouring them over reigning champions Argentina and fellow European powerhouse Spain.
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With his own national team, Nigeria, having failed to qualify for the global showpiece, Bassey's support for a team with such a deep and balanced roster is understandable. 

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The French have been drawn in Group I for the tournament, where they will face Senegal, Iraq, and Norway.

France's strength lies in its remarkable attacking depth, led by Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappé. 

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Bassey tips France for World Cup glory

Bassey joined several teammates in backing Les Bleus to lift their third World Cup trophy in a video shared on X.

The Fulham centre-back shared his prediction during a casual question-and-answer session organised by the Premier League club. 

His selection aligns with the widespread view that France possesses one of the most formidable squads in international football heading into the expanded 48-team tournament.

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Calvin Bassey || imago
Calvin Bassey || imago

When players were asked to name the likely winner of the next World Cup, set to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, France emerged as a popular choice among the squad.

The 2026 tournament will carry added weight for France as it marks the end of Didier Deschamps' tenure as head coach. 

French team for the World Cup \\ imago
French team for the World Cup \\ imago

Deschamps came agonisingly close to securing back-to-back titles in Qatar, only to be denied by Lionel Messi's Argentina in a dramatic penalty shootout, which Mbappe claims he will never rewatch.

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The French squad will be highly motivated to provide their long-serving manager with a triumphant farewell.

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