Mbappé claims he will outscore Ronaldo and Messi at 2026 World Cup

Real Madrid and France superstar Kylian Mbappé has offered a bold prediction for the 2026 World Cup, confidently backing himself to finish as the tournament's top scorer ahead of legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The 2026 World Cup holds deep personal significance for Mbappé, who scored a hat-trick in the 2022 final and won the Golden Boot award.

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He has admitted that revisiting the match could "awaken some demons" and has avoided rewatching the dramatic final against Argentina.

The tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico is set to be historic, with both Ronaldo and Messi potentially appearing in a record sixth World Cup.

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Mbappe predicts top scorer

During a promotional challenge with content creator Finn Agostinelli and Sorare, Mbappé was asked to pick the most likely top goalscorers for the upcoming tournament in North America.

France star Kylian Mbappe || imago

The French captain, still driven by the disappointment of the 2022 final loss in Qatar, made a series of decisive choices.

When faced with the classic debate between the two modern greats, Mbappé tipped his idol, Ronaldo, to find the net more times than Messi.

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Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo| IMAGO

Despite Messi's recent success in leading Argentina to World Cup glory, Mbappé believes the Al-Nassr striker will have a sharper edge in front of goal in 2026.

However, in the final head-to-head, when asked to choose between himself and the Portuguese icon, Mbappé showed no hesitation. He confidently declared that he would be the one to claim the Golden Boot.

Lionel Messi || Imago

The French forward also weighed in on the next generation of talent. He surprisingly backed Barcelona's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal to outperform established stars like Florian Wirtz, Memphis Depay, and even Manchester City's prolific striker Erling Haaland.

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Mbappé also showed loyalty to his new club, selecting Real Madrid teammate Vinícius Jr. to score more than both Yamal and England captain Harry Kane.