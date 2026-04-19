Alex Iwobi: How Arsene Wenger helped brew Super Eagles dream in ex-Arsenal star

Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi has revealed how ex-Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger helped him choose between Nigeria and England

Choosing between two international futures is never straightforward, but for Alex Iwobi, the decision that defined his career was shaped by honest advice and a strong sense of identity.

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The Fulham midfielder has now revealed how a key conversation with Arsene Wenger helped steer him toward the Super Eagles.

Wenger’s honest advice at the crossroads

Speaking on the Beast mode Podcast Iwobi opened up on the role played by former Arsène Wenger when Nigeria first called him up for a senior appearance.

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“It got to a time when I had to play for Nigeria’s first team, so they called me up against Egypt. Wenger said, ‘What do you want to do? You can delay it so you can think about England, or you can go and represent Nigeria.’

“Because of the experience I had, I wanted to go and represent Nigeria. He said they were going to stand by me and wished me all the best.”

Rather than influence the decision, Wenger ensured the young midfielder had the space to choose his own path. That backing proved crucial, as Iwobi leaned toward a nation where he felt a deeper personal connection.

England structure vs Nigeria passion

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“I love playing for England because it’s a strict regime, disciplined, with the best players around. But Nigeria is always fun. You never know what to expect—good or bad.”

Iwobi made his debut for the Nigeria national football team in 2015 against the DR Congo national football team, and has since grown into one of the team’s most reliable figures.

Now with nearly a century of international caps and double-digit goals to his name, Iwobi stands as a symbol of a decision well made.