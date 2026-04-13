"It's like giving up": Gift Orban voices frustration over Hellas Verona's relegation battle

Hellas Verona striker Gift Orban has expressed deep frustration with the club's precarious position in the Serie A table, admitting that the team's recent string of poor results has been demoralising.

Orban joined the Italian club on loan from Hoffenheim, with an option for a permanent transfer, and has quickly become a key figure for the side. Despite his efforts, Verona's struggles continue.

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The Nigerian forward is the team's top scorer this season, having found the net seven times in 27 league matches.

However, his individual success has not translated into team victories, as Verona currently sits 19th in the standings with only 18 points.

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Orban laments

Following a 2-1 loss to Torino at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on Saturday, Orban took to Instagram to share his disappointment.

"You work hard, but the results never come; it’s like giving up," he wrote on his official Instagram page.

In that match, Orban was brought on as a second-half substitute, but goals from Giovanni Simeone and Cesare Casadei sealed Verona's 20th defeat of the campaign.

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Gift Orban in action || Image credit: Imago

With just six games remaining, Hellas Verona faces a significant challenge to climb out of the relegation zone and secure their Serie A status for another season.