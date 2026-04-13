Advertisement

"It's like giving up": Gift Orban voices frustration over Hellas Verona's relegation battle

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 10:58 - 13 April 2026
Gift Orban voices frustration
Hellas Verona striker Gift Orban has expressed deep frustration with the club's precarious position in the Serie A table, admitting that the team's recent string of poor results has been demoralising.
Advertisement

Orban joined the Italian club on loan from Hoffenheim, with an option for a permanent transfer, and has quickly become a key figure for the side. Despite his efforts, Verona's struggles continue.

Advertisement

The Nigerian forward is the team's top scorer this season, having found the net seven times in 27 league matches. 

However, his individual success has not translated into team victories, as Verona currently sits 19th in the standings with only 18 points.

Advertisement

Orban laments

Following a 2-1 loss to Torino at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on Saturday, Orban took to Instagram to share his disappointment. 

"You work hard, but the results never come; it’s like giving up," he wrote on his official Instagram page.

In that match, Orban was brought on as a second-half substitute, but goals from Giovanni Simeone and Cesare Casadei sealed Verona's 20th defeat of the campaign.

Advertisement
Gift Orban in action || Image credit: Imago
Gift Orban in action || Image credit: Imago

With just six games remaining, Hellas Verona faces a significant challenge to climb out of the relegation zone and secure their Serie A status for another season. 

Orban will be crucial in this final push, hoping to regain his form and lead his team to safety in the decisive closing stages of the season.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Guardiola reveals secret to late Man City’s title charge
Premier League
13.04.2026
‘We’d win the Premier League in January’ - Guardiola reveals secret to late Man City’s title charge
Okan Buruk laments Osimhen's absence
Football
13.04.2026
Okan Buruk laments Osimhen's absence after Galatasaray's shocking draw in title race
Turkish pundit claims Osimhen's absence a blow
Football
13.04.2026
Turkish pundit claims Osimhen's absence a blow to Galatasaray and the entire Super Lig
Gift Orban voices frustration
Football
13.04.2026
"It's like giving up": Gift Orban voices frustration over Hellas Verona's relegation battle
Rio Ferdinand warns Arteta
Premier League
13.04.2026
‘You're getting pumped’ - Rio Ferdinand warns Arteta not to use defensive approach against City
Serie A: Super Eagles goalkeeper Okoye claims first Player of the Week award with Milan masterclass
Football
13.04.2026
Super Eagles goalkeeper Okoye claims first-ever award with Milan masterclass