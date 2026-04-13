258m and counting: betPawa’s Locker Room Bonus reshapes NNL season

Over ₦258,832,000 has been paid to players in the Nigeria National League (NNL) through betPawa’s Locker Room Bonus (LRB) initiative, a development that is steadily reshaping the league’s competitive landscape and redefining player motivation.

The scheme, which pays ₦56,000 to each player in the matchday squad, along with three technical staff members, after every win, has introduced a performance-based reward system rarely seen in Nigerian football.

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More significantly, the payments are made almost instantly — often before players leave the dressing room — eliminating the delays that have historically characterised bonus structures in the domestic game.

This direct-to-player model is part of a broader one-year sponsorship agreement between betPawa and the NNL, valued at ₦494 million, aimed at improving welfare, boosting competitiveness, and strengthening the league’s overall structure.

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“It was a pleasure for us to launch this Locker Room Bonus Sponsorship in Nigeria,” betPawa’s Head of Local Marketing and CSR, Borah Omary Ndanyungu told reporters at the weekend..

“Whatever we promised that we are giving in September, we have done our part as a brand” She added.

Last weekend, Sporting Lagos capitalised on both form and incentive, thrashing First Bank FC 5-0 in Lagos to strengthen their promotion push. The emphatic result not only earned them maximum points but also translated into immediate financial rewards for the players, reinforcing the link between performance and earnings.

With three promotion spots still open, the stakes remain high, and the Locker Room Bonus is increasingly becoming a decisive factor in the run-in.

First Bank Head Coach Abidemi Abiolu acknowledged the initiative’s growing influence on players’ mentality.

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“Players who don’t want to be in the local league before are having a rethink, knowing that with betPawa, they will get instant alert for any victory aside from their normal club bonus. betPawa is making all the players want to do more, thank you betPawa please keep it up,” he said.

His remarks reflect a broader shift across the league, with players responding to assurances of immediate, transparent financial rewards. For many, the initiative represents a new level of professionalism and respect for their efforts on the pitch.

NNL Chairman George Aluo said the impact has been evident in the league’s overall competitiveness.

“The coming of betPawa has now taken the League to the next level. It has made the league more competitive. players are looking forward to winning because they will get their alerts very fast, while they are still showering in the dressing rooms, they’ve started receiving their monies,” he said.

Beyond financial incentives, the partnership has also delivered material support to clubs, including the distribution of 1,920 jerseys and 960 warm-up bibs, further underlining betPawa’s investment in grassroots football development.

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“We have produced warm kits for the teams to share with the clubs, to just show that we are really here to support them, not only by rewarding but also even other things that are needed by the clubs”, said betPawa’s Head of Local Marketing and CSR, Borah Omary Ndanyungu

Ndanyungu said the goal is to build a sustainable structure rather than just provide short-term funding.

“We’re not just handing out cash, we’re building a system that lifts Nigerian football to the next level. This platform gives players the respect they deserve for every hard-fought victory — no delays, no drama,” she said.

Players themselves have echoed similar sentiments. First Bank captain, Sidime Mohammed, described the bonus as an added layer of motivation, while Sporting Lagos skipper, Solomon Uloko, noted that it encourages players to consistently give their best on the pitch.