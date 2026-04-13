Okan Buruk laments Osimhen's absence after Galatasaray's shocking draw in title race

Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk voiced his frustration over the absence of star striker Victor Osimhen, citing it as a key factor in their performance.

The league leader experienced a disappointing 1-1 draw with Kocaelispor on Sunday night, which negatively impacted their title race.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The result at Rams Park is a significant setback for Galatasaray's Süper Lig title aspirations. The Istanbul giants, heavily favouring a comfortable victory, failed to meet expectations.

Since the injury to Osimhen, the title challengers have struggled, having dropped five points in their last three games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Buruk on Osimhen’s absence

The Nigerian international missed the game due to a forearm injury, and the team sorely missed his physical presence in the penalty area.

Okan Buruk, Galatasaray manager || Imago

Speaking after the game, a visibly disappointed Buruk highlighted the impact of the striker's unavailability.

"Osimhen's absence is difficult for us," Buruk stated. "The game with Osimhen is always important and valuable for us."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Victor Osimhen || Imago

Although the Super Eagles star has started training with the team, as reported by Pulse Sports, he is yet to be fit for any game.

Osimhen is anticipated to be back in the squad for Galatasaray's upcoming fixture against Gençlerbirliği.