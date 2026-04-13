Advertisement

Okan Buruk laments Osimhen's absence after Galatasaray's shocking draw in title race

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:16 - 13 April 2026
Okan Buruk laments Osimhen's absence
Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk voiced his frustration over the absence of star striker Victor Osimhen, citing it as a key factor in their performance.
Advertisement

The league leader experienced a disappointing 1-1 draw with Kocaelispor on Sunday night, which negatively impacted their title race.

Advertisement

The result at Rams Park is a significant setback for Galatasaray's Süper Lig title aspirations. The Istanbul giants, heavily favouring a comfortable victory, failed to meet expectations.

Since the injury to Osimhen, the title challengers have struggled, having dropped five points in their last three games.

Advertisement

Buruk on Osimhen’s absence

The Nigerian international missed the game due to a forearm injury, and the team sorely missed his physical presence in the penalty area. 

Okan Buruk, Galatasaray manager || Imago
Okan Buruk, Galatasaray manager || Imago

Speaking after the game, a visibly disappointed Buruk highlighted the impact of the striker's unavailability.

"Osimhen's absence is difficult for us," Buruk stated. "The game with Osimhen is always important and valuable for us."

Advertisement
Victor Osimhen || Imago
Victor Osimhen || Imago

Although the Super Eagles star has started training with the team, as reported by Pulse Sports, he is yet to be fit for any game.

Osimhen is anticipated to be back in the squad for Galatasaray's upcoming fixture against Gençlerbirliği. 

He is also expected to lead the attack for the crucial Istanbul derby against Fenerbahçe on April 26.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Guardiola reveals secret to late Man City’s title charge
Premier League
13.04.2026
‘We’d win the Premier League in January’ - Guardiola reveals secret to late Man City’s title charge
Okan Buruk laments Osimhen's absence
Football
13.04.2026
Okan Buruk laments Osimhen's absence after Galatasaray's shocking draw in title race
Turkish pundit claims Osimhen's absence a blow
Football
13.04.2026
Turkish pundit claims Osimhen's absence a blow to Galatasaray and the entire Super Lig
Gift Orban voices frustration
Football
13.04.2026
"It's like giving up": Gift Orban voices frustration over Hellas Verona's relegation battle
Rio Ferdinand warns Arteta
Premier League
13.04.2026
‘You're getting pumped’ - Rio Ferdinand warns Arteta not to use defensive approach against City
Serie A: Super Eagles goalkeeper Okoye claims first Player of the Week award with Milan masterclass
Football
13.04.2026
Super Eagles goalkeeper Okoye claims first-ever award with Milan masterclass