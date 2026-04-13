Okan Buruk laments Osimhen's absence after Galatasaray's shocking draw in title race
The league leader experienced a disappointing 1-1 draw with Kocaelispor on Sunday night, which negatively impacted their title race.
The result at Rams Park is a significant setback for Galatasaray's Süper Lig title aspirations. The Istanbul giants, heavily favouring a comfortable victory, failed to meet expectations.
Since the injury to Osimhen, the title challengers have struggled, having dropped five points in their last three games.
Buruk on Osimhen’s absence
The Nigerian international missed the game due to a forearm injury, and the team sorely missed his physical presence in the penalty area.
Speaking after the game, a visibly disappointed Buruk highlighted the impact of the striker's unavailability.
"Osimhen's absence is difficult for us," Buruk stated. "The game with Osimhen is always important and valuable for us."
Although the Super Eagles star has started training with the team, as reported by Pulse Sports, he is yet to be fit for any game.
Osimhen is anticipated to be back in the squad for Galatasaray's upcoming fixture against Gençlerbirliği.
He is also expected to lead the attack for the crucial Istanbul derby against Fenerbahçe on April 26.