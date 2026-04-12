Galatasaray confirm Osimhen’s return to training with specialised program for quick recovery

Turkish giants Galatasaray have announced that Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has rejoined first-team training after a three-week absence due to injury.

Osimhen has been recovering from surgery for a fractured forearm, an injury he sustained during Galatasaray's UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match against Liverpool before the last international break.

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After a week of individual gym workouts and personalised drills, the club confirmed on Saturday that the former Napoli star is back with his teammates.

Galatasaray are taking significant precautions to protect the striker, as any re-injury could have serious consequences for his season and career.

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Osimhen back on training

However, Galatasaray emphasised that he was on a specific regimen to manage his return to full fitness.

"Victor Osimhen trained with the team during the first part of the session and continued his work according to a special program prepared for him, accompanied by physiotherapists on the field and in the gym," the club stated in an official update.

With the Super Lig title race intensifying, Galatasaray is keen to get their star forward back on the pitch.

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Training photos showed Osimhen participating with a cast on his injured arm, and he will be required to wear a custom brace during matches.

Victor Osimhen || Imago

According to Turkish media reports, this protective gear is made from a material that is four times stronger than steel but remains exceptionally lightweight.

This measure is similar to the protective mask he has worn since suffering a head injury three years ago.

The primary goal is to have Osimhen ready for the crucial Istanbul derby against Fenerbahçe on April 26, a match that could effectively decide the Super Lig championship.

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