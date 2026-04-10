Victor Osimhen: We might skip that — Galatasaray coach provides crucial update on Super Eagles ace

Galatasaray's head coach Okan Buruk provided a timely update on Victor Osimhen's fitness.

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has confirmed that star striker Victor Osimhen has resumed running on the pitch as he steps up his recovery from an arm fracture.

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Providing the highly anticipated medical update, the manager revealed the exact timeline for the Nigerian's return to competitive action.

What Buruk said

Buruk stated that while the 27-year-old will miss this weekend’s upcoming league fixture against Kocaelispor, he is incredibly close to making the matchday squad for next week's clash against Gençlerbirliği.

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”Osimhen's recovery process—well, he has started running. We already shared that as news,” Buruk said. “He started running.

“Of course, I think it will be difficult for this weekend, but for the Gençlerbirliği match we play the following week—if conditions are suitable, of course—I think he could be in the squad.

However, he stressed caution, stating, “But we might even skip that and consider using him in the Fenerbahçe match. However, we need to monitor his progress; we need to see how things go there."

The overarching goal for the medical staff is to ensure that Osimhen is completely fit to start in the season-defining derby against Fenerbahçe.

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The cost of his absence

Buruk’s update arrived shortly after Galatasaray secured a vital victory over Göztepe, a crucial result that strengthened their precarious hold on first place in the ongoing Süper Lig title race.