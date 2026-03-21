Super Eagles star Osimhen reveals two Liverpool players who apologised to him after arm fracture

After his fractured arm in Galatasaray's loss to Liverpool, Victor Osimhen revealed that two Reds' players reached out to apologise to him

Victor Osimhen has opened up on the dramatic events that led to his arm fracture during Galatasaray’s UEFA Champions League clash with Liverpool.

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The Nigerian striker has now revealed how two opposing players reached out to him after the incident.

Collision, controversy, and costly injury at Anfield

The incident occurred just minutes into the second leg at Anfield, when Victor Osimhen clashed with Ibrahima Konaté while chasing the ball.

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The heavy collision left the Galatasaray forward in visible pain, and he was later confirmed to have suffered a fracture in his right forearm.

As Osimhen received treatment on the pitch, tensions briefly flared when Dominik Szoboszlai appeared to accuse him of time-wasting, urging him to get back on his feet. The Nigerian striker, clearly in discomfort, did not take kindly to the suggestion.

Despite attempting to continue, Osimhen struggled to impose himself on the game and was withdrawn at halftime, with Galatasaray’s hopes fading as Liverpool took full control of the tie. Goals from Szoboszlai, Hugo Ekitike, Ryan Gravenberch, and Mohamed Salah sealed a dominant aggregate victory for the English side.

Osimhen reveals apologies after heated moment

Speaking after the match, Osimhen shed light on what happened behind the scenes, revealing that both Szoboszlai and Konaté reached out to him after the final whistle.

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“I'm not scared of anything. I've faced so much in life. Szoboszlai and I had an on-field conversation,” Osimhen said.

He added that the Hungarian midfielder later apologised in person, admitting he did not realise the severity of the injury at the time. Konaté also followed up with a message, expressing regret over the challenge.

“After the game, he came to meet me and mentioned he didn't know the injury was as serious. Konaté also messaged me… he didn’t mean to harm me. It’s football, these things happen.”