Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo: Lookman struggles as Simeone's side lose again

Ademola Lookman struggled for impact as Atletico Madrid suffered their 10th defeat of the season.

Still reeling from their heartbreaking Champions League semi-final exit at the hands of Arsenal earlier this week, a depleted Atlético Madrid squad suffered a frustrating 1-0 home defeat to Celta Vigo at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

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Diego Simeone’s men looked both physically and emotionally drained following their midweek trip to London. Celta Vigo ruthlessly capitalised on the hosts' lethargy, executing a disciplined defensive game plan before veteran striker Borja Iglesias delivered a decisive second-half blow to secure all three points for Claudio Giráldez's side.

It was another difficult outing for Ademola Lookman, whose performance against Arsenal attracted vitriolic criticism.

The Nigeria international was active but had no shots on target during his time on the pitch, as he was repeatedly thwarted by a well-organised Celta defence.

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Lookman was eventually substituted in the 60th minute, just moments before the visitors found their breakthrough, marking a deeply frustrating end to his week.

Key Match Details

The first half was disjointed, with both teams struggling to impose themselves on proceedings. Atlético shaded possession but simply lacked the creative spark to break down the visitors' backline.

When Atlético did manage to penetrate the penalty area, they ran into a brick wall in the form of Celta goalkeeper Ionuț Radu. The Romanian shot-stopper delivered an exceptional Man of the Match performance, racking up five crucial saves over the course of the 90 minutes to preserve his clean sheet and repeatedly frustrate the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Alexander Sørloth. Lookman also missed a big chance to put his side ahead.

The breakthrough finally arrived shortly after the hour mark. Celta Vigo’s Borja Iglesias found the back of the net, silencing the Metropolitano crowd and giving the visitors a massive 1-0 lead.

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