Galatasaray vs Kocaelispor: Cim-Bom slip up again without Victor Osimhen

Galatasaray missed the chance to extend their margin at the top after drawing against Kocaelispor.

Leroy Sane's half hour opener failed to spur Galatasaray to victory, as they were held to a 1–1 draw by a resolute Kocaelispor side.

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Staged at Rams Park, Cim-Bom required a victory to capitalise on Trabzonspor's slip-up in Paul Onuachu's absence and create a margin of safety from rampant Fenerbahçe.

Leroy Sane's opener appeared to have set them on that path, but Plan Buruk's side, missing their goalscoring genius, Victor Osimhen, failed to compound the lead.

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This allowed the visitors claw their way back into the contest. They soon reaped rewards for staying in the game, when Bruno Petkovic's 72nd minute equaliser helped them clinch a point against the champions.

Key match details

As expected, Galatasaray dictated the tempo from the opening whistle, suffocating Kocaelispor and monopolising the ball.

The relentless early pressure finally paid off in the 30th minute. Left-back Ismail Jakobs delivered a perfectly weighted cross from the flank, finding Leroy Sané at the back post.

The German international expertly glanced his header into the bottom left corner, securing his first-ever goal in the Turkish top flight and giving the hosts a deserved 1-0 lead heading into the break.

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However, despite controlling the territory and stringing together over 600 passes, Galatasaray lacked the clinical edge to put the game to bed.

Recognising the hosts' inability to secure a second goal, Kocaelispor began to grow in confidence after the hour mark.

Their resilience was rewarded in the 72nd minute following a swift attacking sequence. Can Keleş broke free down the right wing and delivered a dangerous low cross into the penalty area; Tayfur Bingöl smartly laid the ball off for substitute Bruno Petković, who clinically fired past the goalkeeper to level the score at 1-1.

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Stunned by the equaliser, Galatasaray pushed bodies forward in a frantic search for a late winner, leaving themselves exposed at the back. Kocaelispor nearly snatched a shock victory in the 84th minute when Daniel Agyei struck the right post on a devastating counter-attack.