Achraf Hakimi: Rape accusation and trial rob Moroccan star of African Ligue 1 award
Achraf Hakimi has been left out of contention for one of African football’s most prestigious individual honours despite an impressive season in France.
The decision comes amid ongoing legal proceedings that have cast a shadow over the PSG vice-captain’s campaign.
Legal case costs Hakimi award nomination
The Paris Saint-Germain defender has been excluded from the shortlist for the Marc-Vivien Foé Award, which recognises the best African player in Ligue 1.
Reports indicate that Hakimi’s omission is linked to his referral to trial over a rape allegation dating back to February 2023.
The case is set to be heard in a departmental criminal court, with proceedings expected to examine the details surrounding the incident.
One of the award’s key criteria requires nominees to demonstrate exemplary conduct both on and off the pitch. As a result, organisers reportedly decided that Hakimi’s ongoing legal situation made him ineligible for consideration this year.
Prestigious honour with strict standards
The Marc-Vivien Foé Award holds significant weight in African football, celebrating excellence in France’s top division while also upholding strong ethical standards.
Named after Marc-Vivien Foé, who tragically passed away during the 2003 Confederations Cup, the award honours both talent and character.
Over the years, it has been won by top African stars, including Vincent Enyeama and Victor Osimhen, further underlining its prestige.
Hakimi’s absence from the shortlist highlights the organisers’ commitment to those values, even when it involves one of the league’s standout performers.
While the Moroccan international continues to focus on his football, the outcome of his legal case will likely play a major role in shaping both his career and public image moving forward.