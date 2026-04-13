Turkish pundit claims Osimhen's absence a blow to Galatasaray and the entire Super Lig

Turkish football analyst Mustafa Denizli has emphasised the significant impact of Victor Osimhen's absence, stating that it affects not only Galatasaray but the Turkish Super Lig as a whole.

The Nigerian striker is currently recovering from surgery after sustaining an injury during Galatasaray's Champions League match against Liverpool at Anfield last month.

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Since Osimhen has been sidelined, the defending champions have struggled to maintain their form.

They have failed to win two of their last three league games, securing only four points out of a possible nine.

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Osimhen affecting the league

Denizli noted that Osimhen's value extends beyond his personal contributions, highlighting his ability to elevate his teammates' performance.

According to quotes reported by Haber Sari Kirmizi, Denizli explained, "Osimhen is a key player not just for Galatasaray, but for the entire league. We can't attribute this solely to his individual performance."

Victor Osimhen || Imago

He added, "Osimhen's absence is a factor that negatively affects those playing around him, to his right, left, and behind him."

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Galatasaray's medical staff is working diligently to get the star forward fit for the crucial, and potentially title-deciding, derby against Fenerbahce scheduled for April 26, 2026.