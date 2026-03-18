‘That’s mine’ - Tchouameni’s girlfriend reacts to brilliant assist for Real Madrid against Man City in UCL

Tchouameni left his girlfriend raving over his crucial role in the winning goal on Tuesday night.

Real Madrid defeated Man City 2-1 at the Etihad in their second leg tie in the Champions League round of 16.

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Vinicius opened the scoring by netting home a penalty in the 22nd minute after City captain Bernardo Silva was shown a red card for blocking Vini's shot at the far right of Donnarumma's goal post with his arm on the line.

Vinicius scored two goals against Man City on Tuesday night | IMAGO

Erling Haaland levelled matters four minutes before half-time. But Vini Jr would grab his brace at the death to ultimately secure the win for Los Blancos on Tuesday night, 17 March.

The result secured Real Madrid’s progression to the next round with a 5–1 aggregate scoreline.

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Tchouameni assisted Vini Jr for the winner | IMAGO/PA

Aurelien Tchouaméni played a key role in the match, delivering a cross from the edge of the box that was converted by Vinícius Júnior for what proved to be the winning goal.

Tchouaméni's girlfriend reacts to his assist

Following the game, Suzette Carter, the girlfriend of Tchouaméni took to social media to react to his brilliant assist for the winner on Tuesday night.

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Suzette Carter | Credit: Instagram

The 28-year-old American influencer of Dominican descent shared a reaction via her Instagram Stories. In the post, she reposted a meme-style video accompanied by the caption: “Me after that great pass… THAT’S MINE 🥺🙌🏾.” The reaction appeared to celebrate Tchouaméni’s assist, while also expressing pride in his contribution to the victory.

Instagram Stories/@kingsuzette

The post comes days after false reports circulated on social media alleging a breakup between the couple, including claims of infidelity.

Aurelien Tchouameni and his girlfriend Suzette Carter | Instagram

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Both Tchouaméni and his partner previously addressed and denied the allegations on Instagram, stating that the reports were untrue.