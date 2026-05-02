Juju can’t fight for you - Portable faces backlash after loss to Carter Efe

Portable faces backlash after losing to Carter Efe in a Lagos celebrity boxing match.

Controversial Nigerian street-pop star Habeeb Olalomi known as Portable has come under intense scrutiny following his defeat to comedian Carter Efe in a celebrity boxing match.

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The bout, part of the “Chaos in the Ring 4” event held in Lagos and streamed globally.

Dominant Defeat in the Ring

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Carter Efe, making his boxing debut, delivered a composed and dominant performance across three rounds, earning a unanimous decision victory (30-27 from all judges).

Despite entering the fight with confidence and a reputation for his energetic persona, Portable struggled to cope with his opponent’s reach and technical approach.

Carter Efe takes the W via UNANIMOUS DECISION 🔥#EfePortable | Live NOW on DAZN ▪️ pic.twitter.com/tspua4BHky — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 2, 2026

He appeared fatigued early in the contest, throwing wild punches that often failed to connect, while Carter Efe maintained control with cleaner, more calculated strikes.

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Fans reaction

Almost immediately after the fight, social media platforms were flooded with reactions, many mocking Portable’s pre-fight bravado. A recurring theme among fans was the dismissal of his alleged reliance on “juju” (spiritual power), with users joking that it had no place inside a boxing ring.

You can’t play boxing see in that ring no juju can fight for you lol see all that noice and after round one portable was gassed lol he thinks it’s a street fight — KING DAVID THE GREAT 🇬🇧🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@kingdaviddgreat) May 2, 2026

Portable do juju still chop Moro 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/i0sva7qcDs — Radar (@Remo_starrr) May 2, 2026

Portable should arrest his native doctor tomorrow morning because why that Carter Efe punch almost take ehn lyfe lmfaoooo 😳😂pic.twitter.com/GKQV9CP4rn — Nifty (@Chibuba_ekeke) May 2, 2026

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This babalawo go run comot from Sango. E no go funny 😂😂 https://t.co/FmLq336VUo — TheBetInvestor ™ 🌎 (@TheFtXMaestro) May 2, 2026

Babalawo do juju for punch but e no do for stamina. This are the issues — TG OMORI (@boy_director) May 2, 2026

It looks like this JuJu didn't work! Portable Zazoo dey chop blow. Him eye don swell up🤦🫢



The native doctor chop Portable for nothing 😄 pic.twitter.com/MqBtERCwOF — VERYDARKMAN (@vdmempire) May 1, 2026

Beyond the online backlash, the fight proved financially rewarding for both men. Carter Efe reportedly earned a ₦50 million prize, courtesy of businessman Emeka Okonkwo (E-Money), along with additional perks.