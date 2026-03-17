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UCL: Osimhen can end your title hopes — Liverpool legend warns Arne Slot

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 15:23 - 17 March 2026
Liverpool legend Steve Nicol believes the Reds should not be considered favourites against Galatasaray because of Nigerian goal-machine Victor Osimhen.
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Galatasaray hold a slim but vital advantage over Liverpool, heading into the Anfield decider after a gritty 1–0 victory in the first leg.

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While Osimhen didn't get on the scoresheet in Istanbul, his presence loomed large, setting up Mario Lemina for the winner, before finishing in clinical fashion, only for the goal to be chalked off by VAR for a marginal offside.

Liverpool legend sends Osimhen warning to Arne Slot

Speaking on ESPN FC, Nicol was honest about Liverpool's recent form, including a shock domestic collapse against Premier League strugglers Tottenham, a disappointing performance ahead of such a crucial game.

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"Liverpool have just capitulated against right now the worst in the Premier League," Nicol said.

"And they 1-nil behind Galatasaray, who have a guy upfront in Osimhen, who can win any game on his own with a simple piece of magic and brilliance."

The pundit expressed total disbelief that the oddsmakers still favor Arne Slot's side to progress after their inconsistent displays.

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"How Liverpool can be such a big favourite after what we saw at the weekend, I don't get."

Osimhen’s resume in this season’s competition backs up Nicol’s fear. The Nigerian striker has been in sensational form, racking up seven goals and three assists in just nine Champions League appearances.

Having already scored against the Reds during the league phase earlier this season, Osimhen arrives at Anfield with more than enough motivation to silence the Reds and fire his team into the quarter-finals.

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