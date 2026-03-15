Liverpool vs Tottenham – Richarlison's late goal hands Spurs a lifeline in relegation battle

Liverpool’s chance of qualifying for next season's UEFA Champions League hit a setback as they drew against Tottenham.

The Reds have had a difficult season that has seen them struggle to make the top in the Premier League.

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They head into the game sixth on the table and need a win to go above Aston Villa in fourth place.

However, they were unable to get a win against Spurs, who are pushing to avoid entering the relegation zone, at Anfield, as they were held to a 1-1 draw

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As it happened

Liverpool made five changes from the side that lost away to Galatasaray in the Champions League, but the standout selection is Mohamed Salah, substituted in Turkey, being dropped to the bench.

Spurs interim head coach Igor Tudor was without 13 players through injury and suspension as he tried to ease growing relegation worries.

The Croatian made four changes from the side thrashed 5-2 away to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, but was only able to name seven substitutes, including two keepers.

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Richarlison scores late goal for Tottenham || imago

Tottenham had started this game well, but could only go behind from a beautiful Dominik Szoboszlai free kick.

Spurs upped their game in the second half, pushing more men forward and causing havoc to the fragile Liverpool defence.

Despite Arne Slot’s team holding their ground against Tottenham's defence, a late goal from Richarlison gave the visitors the equaliser.

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