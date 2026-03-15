Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
Liverpool vs Tottenham – Richarlison's late goal hands Spurs a lifeline in relegation battle
The Reds have had a difficult season that has seen them struggle to make the top in the Premier League.
They head into the game sixth on the table and need a win to go above Aston Villa in fourth place.
However, they were unable to get a win against Spurs, who are pushing to avoid entering the relegation zone, at Anfield, as they were held to a 1-1 draw
As it happened
Liverpool made five changes from the side that lost away to Galatasaray in the Champions League, but the standout selection is Mohamed Salah, substituted in Turkey, being dropped to the bench.
Spurs interim head coach Igor Tudor was without 13 players through injury and suspension as he tried to ease growing relegation worries.
The Croatian made four changes from the side thrashed 5-2 away to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, but was only able to name seven substitutes, including two keepers.
Tottenham had started this game well, but could only go behind from a beautiful Dominik Szoboszlai free kick.
Spurs upped their game in the second half, pushing more men forward and causing havoc to the fragile Liverpool defence.
Despite Arne Slot’s team holding their ground against Tottenham's defence, a late goal from Richarlison gave the visitors the equaliser.
The Reds were unable to spring something out in the final minute and had to finish the game 1-1, with the result putting them in fifth position on the table.