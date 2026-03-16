‘They are exactly who you want to play’ - Carragher hits out at Liverpool’s poor performance against Tottenham

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher and pundit Roy Keane have launched scathing attacks on the Reds' disappointing result against Tottenham.

Arne Slot’s team played a disappointing 1-1 draw against Tottenham, putting their top-four spot in jeopardy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Reds appeared to be on course for a victory after Dominik Szoboszlai's 18th-minute free kick gave them the lead.

However, a late equaliser from former Everton forward Richarlison in stoppage time salvaged a point for Spurs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Carragher blasts Liverpool's performance

After the game, Carragher, who was on co-commentary for Sky Sports, did not hide his frustration with his former club's lacklustre display and raised questions about the manager and recent signings.

"It was an awful performance. No disrespect to Tottenham, but they are the worst team in the Premier League now, probably for the last couple of months," he said.

Liverpool legend and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher | Imago

"They are exactly who you want to play, playing at home... and to put in a performance like that. But it's been like that all season."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The former defender questioned whether the issues stemmed from the manager or the squad's composition.

"Could a new manager completely revitalise these types of players and bring that energy and sort of intensity back into this team? I'm not sure," Carragher pondered.

Liverpool players disappointed || Imago

"I think a lot of it goes back to what happened in the summer, the profile of the players that came in... there are just too many players who just want to play when the ball's at their feet. They don't want to dig in."

Liverpool's defensive frailties were on full display as they settled for a draw, missing a crucial opportunity to climb into the top four of the Premier League.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As the table stands, Manchester United holds third place with 54 points from 30 games. They are three points ahead of Aston Villa, five clear of Liverpool, and six ahead of Chelsea.