Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
Osimhen influence helps Galatasaray become highest-earning Turkish club in Europe
Galatasaray have emerged as the top-earning Turkish club in European competitions this season, thanks in large part to the influence of their star forward.
The club’s impressive UEFA revenue highlights both their continental progress and the impact of their key players.
Osimhen’s brilliance fuels Galatasaray’s European run
Victor Osimhen played a decisive role in Galatasaray’s journey to the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, a run that significantly boosted the club’s earnings. The Super Eagles forward contributed seven goals and one assist, helping the Turkish giants navigate the group stage and reach the knockout rounds.
Despite their eventual elimination before the quarter-finals, Galatasaray generated a massive €53.53 million in total revenue, comfortably the highest among Turkish clubs.
Their earnings included €18.62 million from Champions League participation, €7 million from group-stage performances, and €11 million for reaching the Round of 16.
Additional income streams such as broadcasting (€8.41 million), domestic ranking (€5.08 million), and UEFA coefficient payments (€2.42 million) padded the financial benefits of their European campaign.
Turkish clubs profit despite early exits
While Galatasaray led the way, other Turkish clubs also benefited from UEFA’s prize distribution system.
Fenerbahçe earned €19.47 million after featuring in both the Champions League qualifiers and the Europa League, while Samsunspor brought in €7.89 million following their Conference League involvement.
Meanwhile, Beşiktaş and İstanbul Başakşehir recorded the lowest earnings at €1.275 million each after early exits from European competitions.
In total, Turkish clubs amassed €83.44 million from UEFA tournaments in the 2025–26 season. However, Galatasaray’s standout financial success, driven by their deeper run and Osimhen’s contributions, sets them apart as the country’s dominant force on the European stage.