Advertisement

Osimhen influence helps Galatasaray become highest-earning Turkish club in Europe

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 10:01 - 22 March 2026
Osimhen scores in Champions League against Juve || Imago
Osimhen scores in Champions League against Juve || Imago
Victor Osimhen's Galatasaray smiled to bank this season despite their Round of 16 Champions League exit
Advertisement

Galatasaray have emerged as the top-earning Turkish club in European competitions this season, thanks in large part to the influence of their star forward.

Advertisement

The club’s impressive UEFA revenue highlights both their continental progress and the impact of their key players.

Osimhen’s brilliance fuels Galatasaray’s European run

Victor Osimhen played a decisive role in Galatasaray’s journey to the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, a run that significantly boosted the club’s earnings. The Super Eagles forward contributed seven goals and one assist, helping the Turkish giants navigate the group stage and reach the knockout rounds.

Advertisement

Despite their eventual elimination before the quarter-finals, Galatasaray generated a massive €53.53 million in total revenue, comfortably the highest among Turkish clubs.

Their earnings included €18.62 million from Champions League participation, €7 million from group-stage performances, and €11 million for reaching the Round of 16.

Additional income streams such as broadcasting (€8.41 million), domestic ranking (€5.08 million), and UEFA coefficient payments (€2.42 million) padded the financial benefits of their European campaign.

Turkish clubs profit despite early exits

While Galatasaray led the way, other Turkish clubs also benefited from UEFA’s prize distribution system.

Advertisement

Fenerbahçe earned €19.47 million after featuring in both the Champions League qualifiers and the Europa League, while Samsunspor brought in €7.89 million following their Conference League involvement.

Meanwhile, Beşiktaş and İstanbul Başakşehir recorded the lowest earnings at €1.275 million each after early exits from European competitions.

In total, Turkish clubs amassed €83.44 million from UEFA tournaments in the 2025–26 season. However, Galatasaray’s standout financial success, driven by their deeper run and Osimhen’s contributions, sets them apart as the country’s dominant force on the European stage.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez turn Heads with $1.5MILLION Matching Diamond Patek Philippe Flex
Lifestyle
22.03.2026
Couple Goals: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez turn Heads with $1.5MILLION Matching Diamond Patek Philippe Flex
“My daughter was in tears” — Ex-Chelsea star blasts Chappell Roan over alleged hotel incident
Sports Gist
22.03.2026
“My daughter was in tears” — Ex-Chelsea star blasts Chappell Roan over alleged hotel incident
Osimhen claims his forearm fracture is a minor case
Football
22.03.2026
‘I'm not new to this kind of thing’ - Osimhen claims his forearm fracture is a minor case compared to other injuries
Osimhen confirms how long he will be on the sideline
Football
22.03.2026
‘I need to have surgery to fix it’ - Osimhen confirms how long he will be on the sideline
Osimhen recalls Mikel Obi’s generosity towards him
Super Eagles
22.03.2026
'He told me to follow him and he gave me money’ - Osimhen recalls Mikel Obi’s generosity towards him
Ekong questions FIFA and CAF’s football governance
Super Eagles
22.03.2026
‘We are also seeing it with Nigeria vs DR Congo’ - Ekong questions FIFA and CAF’s football governance