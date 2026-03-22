Osimhen influence helps Galatasaray become highest-earning Turkish club in Europe

Victor Osimhen's Galatasaray smiled to bank this season despite their Round of 16 Champions League exit

Galatasaray have emerged as the top-earning Turkish club in European competitions this season, thanks in large part to the influence of their star forward.

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The club’s impressive UEFA revenue highlights both their continental progress and the impact of their key players.

Osimhen’s brilliance fuels Galatasaray’s European run

Victor Osimhen played a decisive role in Galatasaray’s journey to the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, a run that significantly boosted the club’s earnings. The Super Eagles forward contributed seven goals and one assist, helping the Turkish giants navigate the group stage and reach the knockout rounds.

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Despite their eventual elimination before the quarter-finals, Galatasaray generated a massive €53.53 million in total revenue, comfortably the highest among Turkish clubs.

Their earnings included €18.62 million from Champions League participation, €7 million from group-stage performances, and €11 million for reaching the Round of 16.

Additional income streams such as broadcasting (€8.41 million), domestic ranking (€5.08 million), and UEFA coefficient payments (€2.42 million) padded the financial benefits of their European campaign.

Turkish clubs profit despite early exits

While Galatasaray led the way, other Turkish clubs also benefited from UEFA’s prize distribution system.

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Fenerbahçe earned €19.47 million after featuring in both the Champions League qualifiers and the Europa League, while Samsunspor brought in €7.89 million following their Conference League involvement.

Meanwhile, Beşiktaş and İstanbul Başakşehir recorded the lowest earnings at €1.275 million each after early exits from European competitions.