Osimhen heroics pushes Galatsaray towards ₦104billion windfall

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen is leading his Galatasaray side towards

A narrow but crucial European victory has placed Galatasaray on the brink of a massive financial reward while further elevating the influence of Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen in the club’s historic campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Turkish giants’ 1-0 win over Liverpool in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round-of-16 tie has not only boosted their chances of progressing but also moved them closer to a potential €66 million (about ₦104 billion) windfall from this season’s competition.

Champions League success fuels huge financial gains

Galatasaray’s impressive European run has already generated significant revenue through the Champions League’s prize distribution system.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Istanbul club secured €18.62 million simply for qualifying for the league phase of the revamped tournament format, immediately laying a strong financial foundation for their campaign.

Their performances in the league phase, which included three wins, one draw and four defeats, added another €7 million in performance bonuses. Additional income flowed through UEFA’s distribution channels, including €5.08 million as a ranking reward and €1 million for advancing into the playoff stage.

Broadcasting rights linked to television deals also delivered approximately €8.4 million to the club, while UEFA’s historical coefficient ranking system contributed a further €2.4 million. Galatasaray’s momentum continued when they eliminated Juventus in the round-of-16 playoff, earning another €11 million in prize money.

With the crucial first-leg victory over Liverpool, Galatasaray now stand within touching distance of another €12.5 million if they complete the job in the return leg and reach the quarterfinals, potentially pushing their Champions League earnings to around €66 million.

Osimhen leading Galatasaray’s historic run

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the heart of Galatasaray’s European surge is Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, whose performances have been instrumental in the club’s progress through the competition. The Super Eagles star has delivered seven goals and one assist during the campaign, making him the Nigerian player with the most goal contributions in a single Champions League season.

Osimhen’s decisive moments, particularly in crucial clashes against Juventus and Liverpool, have not only kept Galatasaray’s European dreams alive but also strengthened the financial outlook surrounding the club.

His influence has turned key matches in their favour, ensuring the Turkish giants remain firmly on course for a deeper run in the competition.