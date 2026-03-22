'He told me to follow him and he gave me money’ - Osimhen recalls Mikel Obi’s generosity towards him

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has shared a heartwarming story about the generosity of former Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi during his initial days with the national team.

Currently spending his off-season in Lagos, Osimhen joined a live stream with popular social media personality Carter Efe, where he discussed his career and inspirations.

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The Galatasaray forward, a key player for manager Eric Chelle, was not included in Nigeria's squad for the upcoming friendlies against Iran and Jordan.

The Super Eagles star is currently nursing a broken arm injury, which he sustained against Liverpool in the Champions League and is expected to have surgery.

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Osimhen speaks highly of Mikel Obi

The former African Footballer of the Year reflected on his early days, citing Nigerian football legends as major influences.

Super Eagles legend Mikel Obi || X

"We were watching Super Eagles matches when we were in the trenches," Osimhen said. "You hear Nwankwo Kanu, Jay-Jay Okocha, Mikel Obi. Even before I got to the Super Eagles, Ighalo was doing well for the country, and I’ve met him a couple of times."

Osimhen highlighted his close relationship with Odion Ighalo, whom he considers a mentor. "He is an amazing human being, a great football player, a legend, and for me has made an impact, not only on me," the former Napoli star stated.

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"He is an amazing human being, a great football player, a legend, and for me has made an impact, not only on me," the former Napoli star stated.

Osimhen || Imago

However, it was his anecdote about Mikel Obi that stood out. Osimhen recalled a touching moment from his first national team camp.

"I met Mikel Obi when they first invited me to the Super Eagles," he explained. "We finished eating, and he told me to follow him to his room immediately, and he gave me money."

Osimhen and the former Chelsea midfielder shared the pitch twice for Nigeria, in matches against Zimbabwe and Senegal, before Mikel announced his retirement from international football in July 2019.

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