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Victor Osimhen: Highest-paid Super Eagles star shows off his jaw-dropping fleet of cars worth over ₦2 BILLION

David Ben
David Ben 12:35 - 21 March 2026
Victor Osimhen: Highest-paid Super Eagles star shows off his jaw-dropping fleet of cars worth over ₦2 BILLION
Galatasaray's goal machine gave fans a glimpse of his impressive car collection while appearing on a livestream in Lagos.
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Super Eagles striker and Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen has left fans stunned after showing off a multi-billion-naira fleet of luxury cars during a viral segment on Carter Efe’s Twitch livestream.

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In the video clip that has since gone viral on social media, the 27-year-old Nigeria international gave content creator Carter Efe, and thousands of live viewers, an exclusive tour of four of his latest supercars, casually pointing them out one by one as the streamer reacted in disbelief.

The jaw-dropping vehicles Osimhen displayed included a Lamborghini Revuelto, the super car he was recently spotted, with worth ₦810 million.

Osimhen spotted in his Lamborghini in Lagos | Credit: X
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Other cars on display included a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge, acquired in July 2025, worth ₦700 million, a Lamborghini Urus worth ₦326.5 million, and a Mercedes-AMG G 63 (G-Wagon) worth ₦263 million,

Osimhen owns a green Lamborghini Urus | Instagram
Victor Osimhen owns a Mercedes G-Class worth around $150,000 | Credit: PlantinumAutoHaus
Osimhen Rolls-Royce Cullinan is worth nearly N700 million | Credit: Exotic Cars Dubai

The combined value of these four cars alone totals over ₦2.1 billion.

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Osimhen’s Exotic Car Collection

Pulse Sports earlier reported that Osimhen’s garage contains several additional high-end vehicles beyond those shown in the Carter Efe livestream.

Victor Osimhen cars | Credit: Instagram

Other cars in his exotic collection include: a Klassen Mercedes V-300 luxury van, valued at approximately ₦293 million, a Mercedes CLA-Class, estimated at ₦65.7 million.

The highest-paid Super Eagles star is also known to have owned earlier customised Mercedes G-Class models and also purchased a Mercedes for his partner Stefanie Ladewig.

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With all confirmed acquisitions, experts now estimate the total value of Victor Osimhen’s entire car collection exceeds ₦2.6 billion.

The extravagant display comes days after Osimhen made headlines for gifting his sister Blessing a ₦400 million custom Tesla Cybertruck.

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