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Victor Osimhen: Highest-paid Super Eagles star shows off his jaw-dropping fleet of cars worth over ₦2 BILLION
Super Eagles striker and Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen has left fans stunned after showing off a multi-billion-naira fleet of luxury cars during a viral segment on Carter Efe’s Twitch livestream.
In the video clip that has since gone viral on social media, the 27-year-old Nigeria international gave content creator Carter Efe, and thousands of live viewers, an exclusive tour of four of his latest supercars, casually pointing them out one by one as the streamer reacted in disbelief.
Victor Osimhen shows Carterefe a fleet of his new cars. G-wagon, Lamborghini Urus, Lamborghini Revuelto and Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge. Money na water 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VRXMjCLxUR— OLAMIDE 🌸💖 (@Olamide0fficial) March 21, 2026
The jaw-dropping vehicles Osimhen displayed included a Lamborghini Revuelto, the super car he was recently spotted, with worth ₦810 million.
Other cars on display included a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge, acquired in July 2025, worth ₦700 million, a Lamborghini Urus worth ₦326.5 million, and a Mercedes-AMG G 63 (G-Wagon) worth ₦263 million,
The combined value of these four cars alone totals over ₦2.1 billion.
Osimhen’s Exotic Car Collection
Pulse Sports earlier reported that Osimhen’s garage contains several additional high-end vehicles beyond those shown in the Carter Efe livestream.
Other cars in his exotic collection include: a Klassen Mercedes V-300 luxury van, valued at approximately ₦293 million, a Mercedes CLA-Class, estimated at ₦65.7 million.
The highest-paid Super Eagles star is also known to have owned earlier customised Mercedes G-Class models and also purchased a Mercedes for his partner Stefanie Ladewig.
With all confirmed acquisitions, experts now estimate the total value of Victor Osimhen’s entire car collection exceeds ₦2.6 billion.
The extravagant display comes days after Osimhen made headlines for gifting his sister Blessing a ₦400 million custom Tesla Cybertruck.