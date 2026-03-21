Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
“I don't need to MARRY a Nigerian woman” — Victor Osimhen confirms he's taken
Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen has ignited online debate after stating during a Twitch livestream that he does not need to marry a Nigerian woman, revealing that he already has a partner abroad.
The comment came while Osimhen was on Carter Efe’s live stream when asked how many women he would like to marry in Nigeria. The 27-year-old Super Eagles star responded: “For Nigeria here? I no need to marry anybody here, I get woman. I no get Nigerian woman.”
When pressed further by Carter Efe and Kolu for his reasons, Osimhen replied cheekily: “Which law write am?”
Kolu asked Victor Osimhen how many wives he could marry in Nigeria.— Cleverly 💐 (@Cleverlydey4u) March 21, 2026
Osimhen: “Nigerian women are beautiful, but I don’t feel the need to marry anyone pic.twitter.com/RiSdPhIltV
However, the €384k-a-week star was quick to clarify that he holds no grudge against Nigerian women, adding praise:
“Nigerian women are beautiful. Them fine well well.”
Osimhen stressed that marriage decisions are personal, saying: “If I were to take a wife here as I am; it’s up to me to decide. But I don’t need to.”
Clips from the stream have since gone viral on X, sparking conversations about cultural expectations and personal choice.
Internet reacts to Victor Osimhen's preferences
The clip, widely shared on X, has gone viral with over 66,000 views, 3,465 likes, 192 reposts and 34 replies. Reactions have been sharply polarised and highly engaged. Many male users expressed strong support for Osimhen’s stance.
One commenter wrote: “If a lot of us have means, we won’t have anything to do with Nigerian ladies no more.”
Another added: “To marry Nigeria girl na punishment. No benefit just suffering and stress.”
One other user wrote: "Nah only God know wetin osimhen don go through for poor Naija babes"
Others criticised the remark as disrespectful, with one user commenting: “It’s a disrespect to Nigeria women .”
Osimhen’s witty reply “Which law write am?” also drew widespread laughter, while several netizens also roasted co-host Kolu for repeatedly pressing the marriage question.
Is Victor Osimhen married?
As of late March 2026, Victor Osimhen is not married based on public knowledge. He has, however, been in a long-term relationship with lifestyle influencer Stefanie Kim Ladewig.
Who is Victor Osimhen's girlfriend?
Osimhen has been in a committed long-term relationship with German-Cameroonian influencer Stefanie Ladewig since 2018.
Pulse Sports was the first to reveal the couple met during Osimhen’s time playing for VfL Wolfsburg in Germany’s Bundesliga.
Her roots trace back to Kumba, Cameroon, through her late mother, Sarah Ladewig Agbortabi, while her father is of German descent.
Despite their high-profile status, Osimhen and Stefanie have chosen to keep their family life largely private, with occasional public appearances together.
The pair share a daughter, Hailey True Osimhen, who was born in October 2022.
Her current lifestyle is marked by a blend of high-end luxury and dedicated family life in Istanbul, where she relocated following Osimhen’s move to Galatasaray. Though, she still shuffles between life in Germany and Turkey.
Stefanie is frequently seen supporting her partner at matches and has embraced Nigerian culture, often sharing her love for Afrobeats and celebrating her family's diverse background.
While she occasionally shares glimpses of lavish vacations in places like Dubai or luxury gifts on her Instagram page, where she boasts nearly 22,000 followers; she remains largely protective of her personal life and her daughter's privacy.
In February 2026, Stefanie transitioned from "WAG" (wives and girlfriends) to entrepreneur with the launch of her fashion brand, Bayangi Fashion.
The brand's name is a tribute to her Cameroonian heritage, specifically the Bayangi people, and aims to blend contemporary style with cultural influences.