I begged for his boots, but his roommate bounced me – Osimhen recounts rude Super Eagles welcome

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen has revealed how his first Super Eagles experience nearly ended in embarrassment

Victor Osimhen has opened up on an awkward moment from his early days with the Nigeria national football team, revealing how his first call-up nearly turned embarrassing.

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The striker recalled how a simple gesture of respect was unexpectedly rejected, leaving a lasting memory from his introduction to the senior squad.

Humble beginnings after youth stardom

Before breaking into the senior team, Osimhen had already announced himself on the global stage at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2015.

The prolific forward scored 10 goals in seven matches, finishing as the tournament’s top scorer and earning both the Golden Boot and Silver Ball.

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His performances fast-tracked his rise, and by 2017, he received his first senior call-up under Gernot Rohr. Osimhen would later make his debut against South Africa national football team in a 2019 AFCON qualifier.

Despite his rapid rise, the young striker arrived in camp with humility, eager to learn and show respect to established stars in the squad.

Iheanacho steps in after dressing room snub

Osimhen revealed that upon arrival in Uyo, he approached Kelechi Iheanacho and offered to help carry his boots, a common gesture from younger players. Iheanacho gave him his room number, but things took an unexpected turn.

“The first time I got to the Super Eagles, I went to Kelechi Iheanacho and told him I was coming to collect his boots. He gave me his room number, but when I got there, his roommate at the time bounced me out because he was a big player then, which made Iheanacho very upset with him,” Osimhen recalled.

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The incident could have been a humiliating start, but Iheanacho quickly intervened after hearing what happened. The forward was reportedly furious and confronted his teammate over the treatment of the newcomer.