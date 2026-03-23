Sevilla sack head coach following recent comment on Akor Adams

Andalusian outfit Sevilla have made the decision to part with Argentine head coach Matias Almeyda.

Sevilla have dismissed head coach Matías Almeyda following a disastrous run of form that culminated in a 2-0 home defeat to Valencia on Saturday.

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Appointed in the summer of 2025 by sporting director Antonio Cordon, the Argentine tactician lasted just 32 games in charge across all competitions, recording a poor win rate with 10 wins, seven draws, and 15 defeats.

The final straw

The Valencia loss, where Sevilla conceded goals to Hugo Duro and Largie Ramazani, extended a dismal streak of just one win in eight matches, leaving the Andalusian club languishing in 15th place in La Liga with 31 points, a precarious three points above the relegation zone.

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Sevilla’s defensive frailties were glaring under Almeyda; they conceded a league-worst 49 goals in La Liga, ultimately forcing the club's board to pull the plug on his tenure.

Almeyda's situation was further complicated by his recent disciplinary issues; he was actively serving a massive seven-game touchline ban after a furious confrontation with referee Iosu Galech during a 1-1 draw with Alavés in February.

Recent comments on Akor Adams

Super Eagles striker Akor Adams was losing the trust of Almeyda before the sack, and the Argentinian's termination could provide a needed reset for his career at the club.

Following a heavy 5-2 defeat to Barcelona, Almeyda controversially dropped Adams from the starting lineup for the crucial Valencia clash.

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He publicly admitted after the 2-0 loss, "I was not happy with Akor's last game, so I decided to make a change... We have three strikers, and I am trying different options to see who can score."

Despite the manager's criticism, Adams has been one of the few bright spots in Sevilla's dismal campaign, standing as the club's top scorer with seven goals and four assists in 23 appearances.