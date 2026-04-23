Osimhen releases statement after teammate suffers abuse
Galatasaray ace Victor Osimhen has publicly rallied behind his teammate Günay Güvenç following a blunder-ridden performance that eliminated the defending Turkish Cup champions from this season’s competition.
What happened
During the quarter-final clash against Gençlerbirliği, the 34-year-old goalkeeper critically misjudged a delivery, allowing Adama Traoré to easily pounce and seal a shock 2-0 defeat at RAMS Park.
The error followed an earlier one in which he could have done better for Genclerbiligi’s opener. Hence, Güvenç faced intense scrutiny and loud boos from sections of the home crowd, leaving the veteran shot-stopper visibly broken and in tears on the pitch after the final whistle.
Demonstrating immense dressing-room leadership, Osimhen and several other Galatasaray players immediately rushed to console their distraught teammate, physically and emotionally shielding him from the fierce stadium backlash as their domestic cup title defence came to an end.
The Public Defence and an Injury Return
Shortly after the painful exit, Osimhen took to Instagram to release a statement protecting his teammate from the media fallout.
The Nigerian forward wrote: “We stand with Günay Güvenç. One moment doesn’t define a player, mistakes are part of football. It can never outweigh the effort, commitment, and passion he brings to the team.”
“Football is a game of highs and lows, what truly matters is how we respond and how we support each other through those moments. To our fans, thank you for your support.”
This defeat marked Osimhen’s return to action following a 35-day injury absence. Having sustained an arm injury against Liverpool in March.
The striker entered the pitch in the 78th minute wearing a protective bandage, but the late cameo was ultimately not enough to overturn the deficit and rescue Galatasaray's cup campaign.