Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid: Akor Adams punishes Simeone for resting Lookman, Alvarez and Griezmann

Super Eagles ace Akor Adams got his eighth LALIGA goal of the season against a second-string Atletico Madrid.

Super Eagles striker Akor Adams successfully converted an early penalty as a desperate Sevilla side capitalised on Diego Simeone’s massive squad rotation to secure a vital 2-1 victory over Atlético Madrid at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán on Saturday night.

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With one eye firmly fixed on next week's Champions League quarter-final return leg against Barcelona, Simeone made a staggering 10 changes to his starting XI, leaving key stars, including Nigerian talisman Ademola Lookman, out of the firing line.

The gamble ultimately backfired, and to be honest, Simeone is probably unperturbed, as a Sevilla squad fiercely fighting for their LALIGA survival seized the opportunity to grab three massive points and claw their way up the table.

Key Match Details

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The hosts wasted no time taking advantage of Atlético's disjointed, youthful lineup. In the 10th minute, Álex Baena committed a reckless challenge inside the penalty area, prompting the referee to point straight to the spot.

Akor Adams stepped up with immense composure, confidently dispatching the penalty to give Sevilla a 1-0 lead and grab the first goal of the evening.

Despite fielding a heavily rotated squad that handed first-team debuts to youth academy products Dani Martínez, Rayane Belaid, and Javier Boñar, the visitors managed to find a response.

The equaliser came courtesy of a dream debut for Boñar, who connected perfectly with a cross from Julio Díaz, making only his second senior appearance, to head the ball home and make it 1-1.

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However, Sevilla’s desperation for top-flight survival pushed them forward before the halftime whistle. Late in the first half, Los Nervionenses captain Nemanja Gudelj met a dangerous cross into the area and delivered a decisive header to restore the Andalusians' advantage.

The second half became a gritty, fiercely contested affair. Atlético searched for a way back, but lacking their usual offensive firepower and creative anchors, they struggled to break down a resolute Sevilla defence.

Even the introduction of Lookman in the 71st minute had little impact, as the hosts dug deep, defending their narrow lead with everything they had to secure the 2-1 victory upon the final whistle.

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The monumental win provides a massive lifeline for Sevilla, pulling them up to 15th place, three points clear of the relegation zone, and injecting renewed life into their survival campaign.