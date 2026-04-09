Ademola Lookman to face Man Utd as Stockholm clash confirmed

Atletico Madrid and Ademola Lookman will face Manchester United in a summer fixture ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Ademola Lookman will get a chance to test himself against Premier League opposition when his new club, Atletico Madrid, face Manchester United in a pre-season friendly ahead of the 2026-27 season.

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The two sides will clash on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at the Strawberry Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.

Lookman, Atletico to battle Man United in pre-season friendly

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Summer game confirmed ✅



We’ll play a pre season friendly game against @ManUtd at the Strawberry Arena of Stockholm 🤝



ℹ️ https://t.co/T1P1rcFmpF pic.twitter.com/VyXUmEPkFm — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) April 9, 2026

The fixture forms part of United’s European tour and will be played under the Snapdragon Cup banner. It marks Atlético’s return to the Swedish capital, where they previously defeated Juventus 2-1 in a 2019 friendly.

Atletico will be eager to enjoy a fruitful end to the current campaign, having reached the Copa del Rey final and holding a commanding 2-0 first-leg lead over Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-finals.

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Diego Simeone’s side will head into pre-season hoping to have lifted two major trophies by then, further boosting squad morale and confidence.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have enjoyed a notable upturn in form since Michael Carrick took interim charge.

The former midfielder has instilled greater attacking fluency and defensive solidity, guiding the Red Devils into strong contention for Champions League qualification with a series of impressive results.