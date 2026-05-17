Man United legend Wayne Rooney risks undergoing surgery after freak injury

Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney explained how he sustained his freak injury.

Manchester United and Everton legend Wayne Rooney has revealed he may require surgery following a freak hand injury sustained during a television shoot with current England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

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Rooney’s injury

The 40-year-old sparked concern after appearing as a pundit for the BBC's FA Cup final broadcast on Saturday, sporting a visible cast on his left wrist and missing his wedding ring due to severe swelling.

Addressing the cast live on air, Rooney explained the bizarre circumstances, stating, "Well, as you see I was in goal at Everton. Look at that for a save. I saved that and then hurt my hand, so I'm seeing a surgeon on Monday to see if I need surgery."

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The former striker sustained the damage while successfully diving to his left to parry away a powerful penalty strike from Pickford during a recent filming session at Everton's Finch Farm training ground for his BBC podcast, The Wayne Rooney Show.

Wayne Rooney explains the cast… and the missing wedding ring 👀😅 pic.twitter.com/HTbakfY4Au — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) May 16, 2026

A costly reunion at Finch Farm

The light-hearted goalkeeping drill was a reunion for the two former colleagues, who briefly shared a dressing room on Merseyside.

Rooney, who famously launched his glittering career at Goodison Park before winning five Premier League titles with Manchester United, returned to his boyhood club in the summer of 2017.

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His emotional homecoming occurred just days before Pickford arrived from Sunderland, allowing the pair to briefly feature as teammates for the Toffees.