Man City to face huge test as Mbappe and Bellingham return for Real Madrid's UCL second leg showdown

Real Madrid have received a significant boost ahead of their Champions League clash against Manchester City, with both Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham named in the travelling squad.

Mbappe is set to make his return after a knee injury sidelined him for the first-leg victory at the Bernabeu.

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The French forward has been undergoing a conservative treatment plan over the past three weeks to avoid surgery, and his rapid progress has earned him a spot for the trip to Manchester.

Joining him is English star Jude Bellingham, who has also been fast-tracked back into the squad. Bellingham has been out with a thigh issue since early February and was not expected to return for at least another week.

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Real Madrid announce Mbappe and Bellingham return

The club officially announced the squad list on social media, confirming the inclusion of the two superstars alongside defender Alvaro Carreras.

While Madrid holds a commanding 3-0 aggregate lead, thanks to a Federico Valverde hat-trick in the first leg, manager Alvaro Arbeloa will be relieved to have his key players available again.

Jude Bellingham | Imago

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It is not yet clear whether Mbappe and Bellingham are fit enough to start the match at the Etihad Stadium.

The most probable scenario is that both will begin on the bench, ready to be called upon if City threatens to overturn the deficit.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid | Image credits: Imago

For now, their presence alone sends a clear message that the record Champions League holders are nearing full strength as they aim to advance in the competition.

A win for Madrid will see them qualify for the quarter-final as they aim for their 16th Champions League trophy.

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